Biyi Bandele, celebrated Nigerian director, dies aged 54









Biyi Bandele, the acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker and literary figure, passed away at the age of 54 on Sunday, August 7th.

Born in Nigeria in 1967, Bandele was deeply influenced by the omnipresence of war which inspired him to become a writer. Even at an early age, he showed promise and won a literary competition when he was 14. After studying drama during his university years, he started receiving international recognition and prestigious accolades.

He gained prominence when he directed an adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel Half of a Yellow Sun, which explored the violence and historical trauma of the Nigerian Civil War. Recently, Bandele finished his latest film, The King’s Horseman, which is set to have its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Temi Bandele, the director’s daughter, delivered a moving statement: “Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and filmmaker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.”

Since Bandele co-directed Blood Sisters for Netflix, the streaming service also paid tribute to the late pioneer. The post read: “May he rest in power. Biyi Bandele’s passing is a monumental loss to Nigeria’s film and creative industry. He will be remembered as a powerhouse who made some of the finest films out of Africa.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.