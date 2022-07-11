The bitter hatred between Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen









Known as one of the finest contemporary actors of his time, Yul Brynner was an intriguing Hollywood figure with an eclectic background, being a Russian, French, Swiss, and American actor, singer, director, producer, model, photographer and writer.

Whilst he is known for a range of movies created throughout the end of the mid-20th century, Brynner is largely remembered for his portrayal of King Mongkut in the Rodgers and Hammerstein stage musical The King and I, for which he won two Tony Awards. Later, when the theatre production was adapted into a feature film, Brynner also took home an Academy Award for Best Actor at the 1957 Oscars.

Only his second feature film role, Brynner’s appearance in The King and I kickstarted an impressive Hollywood career, featuring in The Ten Commandments in 1956, as well as The Brothers Karamazov and The Sound and the Fury to cap off the decade.

At the turn of the 1960s, however, Brynner’s success reached commercial heights with the release of The Magnificent Seven, a western remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, in which the actor starred alongside the likes of Charles Bronson, Eli Wallach, James Coburn and Steve McQueen.

Inflated with several egos, the ensemble cast became a hotbed of tension, particularly when McQueen became displeased that his character only had seven lines of dialogue in the original script. Bowing to pressure the director, John Sturges, told McQueen that he would give him some control behind the camera, a power which the actor abused, using his unique position to upstage Brynner and draw attention to himself. Such childish acts included flipping a coin and rattling his shotgun shells during one of Brynner’s speeches, drawing the camera to himself rather than Brynner.

Perhaps the most infuriating of his pranks was when McQueen would kick away the mound of dirt Brynner had created for himself to stand on, to make him look as tall as the other actors.

This came to a head at one point in production, with Marc Eliot writing in the 2005 book Steve McQueen: A Biography that Brynner once “grabbed” McQueen in a threatening manner. Recalling the tension between himself and the star of The Magnificent Seven, McQueen stated, “We didn’t get along. Brynner came up to me in front of a lot of people and grabbed me by the shoulder. He was mad about something. He doesn’t ride well and knows nothing about guns, so maybe he thought I represented a threat”.

Continuing, McQueen added, “I was in my element. He wasn’t. When you work in a scene with Yul, you’re supposed to stand perfectly still, 10 feet away. Well, I don’t work that way”.

The pair’s co-star, Robert Vaughn, further commented on their on-set feud in his 2008 biography A Fortunate Life, in which the actor recalls that McQueen was jealous of Brynner’s gun in the movie. With the feud sounding driven by the American film icon, Vaughn writes, “Steve was intensely competitive. It wasn’t enough just to be successful —he had to be more successful than anyone else”.

