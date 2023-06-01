Birding at Betty’s: Watch the new short documentary on the making of The Tallest Man on Earth’s ‘Henry St.’









Earlier this spring, Swedish musician The Tallest Man on Earth returned with his new album, Henry St. Once again, he has teamed up with his friend Rolf Nylinder who has documented the creative process behind the record in the new short film, Birding at Betty’s.

The pair had previously worked together on the concert film, The Little Red Barn Show. This time around the dup converge for another pastoral and calming insight into the work of Kristian Matsson and the rest of the time behind his latest record.

In Far Out’s album chart review of the album, we wrote: “The Tallest Man on Earth has a guitar-playing style that comes off like a one-man orchestra; it focuses on details, delicacies and pinching little flourishes from the minutiae of the guitar that often gets neglected by heavy hands. Thus, having a full band has almost seemed redundant.

Continuing: “But now, with Henry St., he’s decided that it’s high time he finds himself back in a band. And we get the same beauteous results, just on a grander scale with space to experiment.”

Concluding: “This has left him thematically a little more sparse, as he loosens his grip on the songs and offers them up to the muses of a band waxing and waning on musical flow. In the process, the furore of his early albums makes way for something more measured and less pointed but far from pining for the growl of raw emotion to return, fans will certainly be happy to sink into this seamless pillow-propped new vain.”

The album is Kristian Matsson’s sixth full-length album of original material as The Tallest Man on Earth following on from 2022’s covers album Too Late for Edelweiss. Once again, he welcomed friends like Dan Park and Tim Grundtman who both feature throughout Birding at Betty’s.

You can check out the fitting luscious new accompanying film below.