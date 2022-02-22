A biopic is being made about Afeni Shakur, mother of Tupac









Multiple film projects and theatrical productions have been made about the life of Tupac Shakur, a music icon who is still regarded as one of the greatest rappers to change the art form forever. A new biopic is now in the works which will focus on the fascinating life and political efforts of Afeni Shakur, the mother of Tupac.

Shakur’s mother had a huge influence on his life and he was actually renamed when he was a one-year-old, named after Túpac Amaru II who revolted against Spanish rule in Peru. “I wanted him to have the name of revolutionary, indigenous people in the world. I wanted him to know he was part of a world culture and not just from a neighbourhood,” his mother explained.

Afeni Shakur was a political activist and an active member of the Black Panthers who was actually arrested during the fight for civil rights. The new biopic is called Peace, Love & Respect; the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 and it will focus on her involvement in the Panthers’ struggle from 1969 to 1971 when she was a part of the ‘Panther 21’.

“When the trial started, Afeni had gotten pregnant when she was out on bail,” Dina LaPolt producer said while discussing the new project in an interview. Jasmine Guy and Jamal Joseph have also come on board as executive producers and the latest biopic has already received the support of the Shakur estate.

LaPolt also detailed the production process in the upcoming days: “What we want to do is to take meetings with production companies. We would love to partner with ARRAY or Juvee Productions. I foresee a Black woman director, screenwriter, or Black woman production company [coming on board], that would be our dream. That would be our goal.”