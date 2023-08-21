Billy McFarland puts tickets on sale for second Fyre Festival









After various setbacks going into the summer concert series Fyre Festival, founder Billy McFarland has announced a new and improved version of the festival coming soon.

In a post on TikTok, McFarland announced tickets are on sale for Fyre Festival happening in the Caribbean, stating: “We spoke to people as far away as the Middle East and South America, and ultimately, we decided that Fyre Festival II is coming back to the Caribbean. We are targeting Fyre Festival II for the end of next year. In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world”.

This follows statements that McFarland had previously made on Twitter back in April, where he said that a revamped version of the festival was in production.

McFarland went on to say that he wrote the plans for the new version of the festival while in solitary confinement, elaborating, “I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre, and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together and make the impossible happen”.

The controversial festival has been infamous for getting fans involved through an app and various endorsements from supermodels, only for the festival to be cancelled and thousands of crew members left unpaid.

The initial launch of the aborted festival was turned into a documentary for Netflix in 2019 entitled Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. McFarland would go on to say that he was too scared to watch any documentaries regarding the event.

The first tickets for Fyre Festival II are starting at $499. While McFarland has maintained that the festival will take place some time next year, there has been no dates confirmed at this time, and he is yet to secure a venue.