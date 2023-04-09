Billy Joel regrets letting down “clever lyrics” with “horrible” music









Much like The Real Housewives or the smell of your own farts, it might not be that cool to like Billy Joel, but we all do. Somewhere deep in the recesses of our biology, he serves up an indulgence that we simply can’t deny. In this regard, it is scientific fact: everyone likes Billy Joel, it’s just that some of us are better at lying to ourselves than others like fitness freaks claiming burgers are not their cup of tea. So, this all poses the pertinent question of why Joel occupies this strange space in culture. He’s even mused on that himself.

A paradigm for this puzzle is his biggest single ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’. It is a masterpiece of the highest order. In the song, he charts his way through history in an abridged manner that condenses knowledge like microchip science. He weaves his way through manic modern history to arrive at the message that society is simply predisposed to unruly chaos—and he pairs this in a postmodern fashion with a maelstrom of synth-driven music to add to the feeling of society’s unstoppable combustion.

However, it is the inherent contemporary cheesiness of this music that he feels hamstrings the clever thesis of the track. Speaking about the much-maligned masterpiece on We Didn’t Start the Fire: The History Podcast, Joel said of his 1989 single: “The only thing I’ve heard about that song from people is, ‘I hate song!’ Some people hate that song. It’s one of the most hated things I ever wrote! And I don’t get the hate.” However, Joel is ambivalent towards it, musing that it is clever, catchy, and affecting, he just wishes it cooler—many have had similar thoughts in a more generalised sense.

“I mean, I hate the music, because it’s not good,” Joel rather harshly admitted. “But I think the lyrics are fairly clever, I think I did a pretty good job with the words, but some people just hate that thing.” He explained: “I wrote the words first, which is why the music is so horrible in that song. I usually write the music first and then I write the lyrics, but in that song, the melody…it’s like a mosquito buzzing around your head! It’s more annoying than musical.”

However, you could argue that the mosquito motif is almost fitting for a song about how the unfurling hardships of history can’t be swatted away—you could now add a verse akin to ‘Taylor Swift, terrorists, mortgage rates and federalists, culture wars, lockdown bores, and Donald Trump’s in prison’. The frantic music adds a sense of vitalised immediacy to the track that is also appropriate for how the song came to be.

The song was spawned out of a conversation that Joel had with John Lennon’s son Sean in the studio. Sean was with a friend who told Joel that it was a “terrible time” to be a young person. Joel was on the eve of his 40th birthday, and he told the despairing youngsters that things weren’t much brighter when he was 21 either. Ultimately, he decided to elucidate this point by depicting the entirety of his 40-year history in an ecstatic textbook of song—a song that is perhaps aptly touched with regret; history is full of good ideas gone awry, perfectly honest mistakes, and flashes of genius.