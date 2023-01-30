Attila: Billy Joel's pre-fame heavy metal band









Inspired by the early rhythm and blues artists of the 1950s, Billy Joel was still just like any other run-of-the-mill music fan until he saw The Beatles’ famous debut on US television. When a 14-year-old Joel sat in front of the TV for the Ed O’Sullivan Show on February 9th, 1964, a future manifested in his mind’s eye.

“That one performance changed my life,” Joel once recalled. “Up to that moment, I’d never considered playing rock as a career. And when I saw four guys who didn’t look like they’d come out of the Hollywood star mill, who played their own songs and instruments, and especially because you could see this look in John Lennon’s face – and he looked like he was always saying: ‘Fuck you!’ — I said: ‘I know these guys, I can relate to these guys, I am these guys. This is what I’m going to do — play in a rock band’.”

In the late 1960s, Joel dropped out of high school to pursue his passion for rock music. Joel’s first earnest movements came in 1967 when he and his school friend John Small played in a local psych-rock group, the Hassles. In 1969, after a couple of unsuccessful albums, Joel and Small left the Hassles to form a duo with a revised sound, naming themselves Atilla.

At the turn of the decade, heavier rock and metal groups like Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple took the baton from The Beatles. Inspired by the ever-mutating beast of rock ‘n’ roll, Joel traded in his classical piano for a Hammond B-3 organ and joined drummer Small for some heavy metal composition.

The duo’s first hurdle was coordinating their equipment to create the distorted metal sound on a tight budget. Without an electric guitar handy, they decided to plug Joel’s organ into a Marshall amp with the distortion and overdrive turned up to eleven.

The pair played a handful of early gigs at clubs around New York City, with Joel’s vocals barely decipherable above the thunderous roar of his organ. “End of the sixties, I was in a two-man group,” Joel recalled in a 1985 interview with Dan Neer. “We were heavy metal; we were going to destroy the world with amplification.”

“We had titles like ‘Godzilla’, ‘March of the Huns’, ‘Brain Invasion’,” he continued. “A lot of people think [I] just came out of the piano bar… I did a lot of heavy metal for a while. We had about a dozen gigs, and nobody could stay in the room when we were playing. It was too loud. We drove people literally out of clubs. [They would say,] ‘It was great, but we can’t stay in the club.'”

Despite the alienation and burst eardrums, Atilla managed to secure a deal with Epic Records and set about recording material for their first and only album, Attila. As one can imagine, given the live reception and one-album-run, Attila was a commercial and critical disaster.

Attila finally disbanded after Joel began an affair with Small’s wife, Elizabeth Weber Small, whom he eventually married. Joel embarked on his now legendary solo career in 1971 with his debut LP, Cold Spring Harbor. However, it wasn’t until 1973’s follow-up, Piano Man, that Joel would finally break through to global recognition.

Listen to Attila’s eponymous debut album of 1970 below.