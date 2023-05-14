Billie Joe Armstrong performs ‘Basket Case’ with Green Day covers band at London pub









On May 13th, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made a surprise appearance with a covers band at the London venue Slim Jim’s, and performed his band’s hit song ‘Basket Case’.

Armstrong shared the footage of him singing with Borderline Toxic and captioned the post on Green Day’s official TikTok: “When you walk into a pub and the cover band starts playing your song.” At the end of the song, the singer of Borderline Toxic tells the crowd, “So how are we going to go from Billie Joe Armstrong singing a Green Day song to us singing one of our own?”. She also called the Green Day frontman a “fucking legend”.

In other Armstrong news, he’s recently worked with Gibson to launch a new version of The Gibson Les Paul Junior. He said of the design: “The single cut 50’s Les Paul Junior has been the root of my guitar tone for over 20 years. Ever since I bought ‘Floyd’, my 1956 Sunburst Junior, in the early 2000’s I have been addicted. It’s a simple, raw, and powerful guitar that has a sound that just can’t be beat! Plug it straight into any tube amp, crank it and it will roar!”.

Green Day are currently on a break from touring, which explains why Armstrong has time in his schedule to visit London. The band toured heavily last year, and only have a handful of festival dates in the calendar for 2023.

Watch the footage below of Armstrong performing ‘Basket Case’ in a London pub.

@greenday When you walk into a pub and the cover band starts playing your song ♬ original sound – Green Day