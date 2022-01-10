Billie Eilish secure win at 2022 Golden Globes









Billie Eilish and Finneas have won Best Original song at the un-televised Golden Globes 2022. Their track, ‘No Time to Die’, which served as the theme for the recent James Bond film of the same name, was up against strong competition, including Beyoncé (‘Be Alive’ from King Richard), Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Dos Oruguitas’ from Encanto), Van Morrison (‘Down to Joy’ from Belfast), and Carole King and Jennifer Hudson (‘Here I Am’ from Respect).

Elsewhere, Hanz Zimmer won Best Orignal score for his work on the Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation of Dune. Zimmer was nominated alongside Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood (Power of the Dog), Germaine Franco (Encanto), Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers), and Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch).

The 2022 Golden Globes also saw Lady Gaga nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her divisive portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. However, it was Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos) who bagged the award in the end.

Meanwhile, Newcomer Alana Haim was nominated for Best Actress in Musical or Comedy for her stunning performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza. However, Haim lost out to Rachel Zegler, whose performance in West Side Story has seen her become one of the year’s most talked-about young stars.

The Golden Globes 2022 were unusual in that they were not televised or live-streamed. The decision was a response to last year’s expose, which outlined the lack of Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony, saying that they would only agree to do so if steps were taken to implement “meaningful reform”. The HFPA attempted to address their lack of diversity by hiring a Black diversity officer and beginning a partnership with the NAACP, a civil rights organisation formed in 1909. NBC’s decision not to broadcast the awards, they have said, will continue until at least 2023.