Billie Eilish calls for fans to vote in US midterm elections









Despite only being 20 years old, Billie Eilish has continually used her voice to promote noble causes. Her latest campaign is to encourage fans to vote in the forthcoming US midterm elections.

The star teamed up with the non-profit voter registration promoter HeadCount, to try and encourage her young following to get engaged directly with politics.

This is particularly important given the recent Roe v. Wade ruling which Eilish openly condemned as she made history headlining Glastonbury as she rallied: “Today is a really dark day for women in the US and I’m just going to say that ’cos I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment.”

Since then, she has tackled the controversy further and now she told Rolling Stone: “I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections.”

Continuing: “With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”

You can find out more about voter registration by visiting HeadCount here.

