Billie Eilish to headline Prince William's Earthshot Prize









Billie Eilish will headline the second edition of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards later in the week, adding to her status as one of the most prominent campaigners for saving the environment.

Prince William founded the Prize in 2020 as an environmental award aiming to discover the best solutions for saving the planet within the rest of the decade. It also seeks to up-scale these solutions once found. Five individuals will win an Earthshot Prize, with each awarded £1 million to kickstart their green creations.

The show will be aired on Sunday, December 4th at 5.30pm by the BBC. At the ceremony, Eilish is to be joined by the hosts Clara Amfo and Daniel Dae Kim, alongside a host of other performers, including the likes of Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle. Closing the ceremony with some of his own thoughts will be Sir David Attenborough.

Amfo explained in a statement: “What an honour to return for a second time to host The Earthshot Prize awards, this time from America! I was so inspired by last year’s Winners, and I’m looking forward to celebrating and sharing the incredible work of the 2022 Finalists with the world.”

Co-host Dae Kim counted: “I’m honoured to be co-hosting this year’s Earthshot Prize. The ground-breaking, innovative work of the 2022 Finalists leaves me inspired and hopeful that we can solve the significant challenges facing us today. Whether it’s taking care of our planet or healing our communities, each of us can and must step up to do our part. Thank you to this year’s Finalists for leading the way.”

Notably, this Summer, Eilish announced Overheated, a multi-day climate-based event alongside her residency at The O2 in London. It brought together a host of climate activists, musicians and designers to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference”.

