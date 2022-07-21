Billie Eilish releases two new tracks: ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’









Billie Eilish does less waiting around than a blue bottle fly. Now, she has announced two brand new tracks ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’ which have come out of the blue like a window before the aforementioned fly.

Fresh from making history for being Glastonbury’s youngest ever headliner, the star has refused to rest on her laurels and looks to be releasing a new record titled Guitar Songs.

Released without any fanfare the details on the latest outing are sparse with the news simply announced via a Tweet that read: “Billie Eilish – “Guitar Songs” Two new songs, “TV” and “The 30th”, are out now.”

The tracks take on a mellower tone as the maudlin sound of an acoustic offers up a similar feel to something between the willowed worlds of Elliott Smith and Jeff Buckley.

Singing of the isolated feeling that sometimes comes with a coming of age, the songs explore the introspective mood of sitting alone on a sofa and strumming a guitar in reminiscence. These tracks are Eilish at her most nakedly vulnerable.

Further details are expected on Guitar Songs imminently, but for now, you can check out the two new singles below, just be sure to have some tissues at hand.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.