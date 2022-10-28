Billie Eilish is baffled that people call her music “depressing”









Billie Eilish has spoken out about her surprise that people have labelled her music “depressing” in the past. The Happier Than Ever star has said her music simply comes from a long line of “real” music.

As per a new Audible series called Origins, the singer reflected: “It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, ‘Billie Eilish’s music is so depressing, and it’s so sad, and it’s too dark’.”

Countering: “I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Have you listened to The Beatles and ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ and ‘Yesterday’, and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the hell?”

The new Origins series asks artists to go back to source of their initial inspirations, so Eilish is saying that the “depressing” tag is one that has often followed her. “It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it’s real,” she said.

The argument is that although her songs often do have an air of solemnity and aren’t afraid to tackle the troubles of life, they usually offer up a sense of music as a tool of salvation. Eilish has always seen her output as a therapeutic boon.

All episodes of Origins, including deep dives with the likes of Doja Cat, Flying Lotus and more, are set to be released on Audible on November 17th.

