Billie Eilish names her favourite horror film of all time









Billie Eilish is probably the most well-known icon of her generation, having garnered multiple top accolades at a very young age. Among the most popular musical artists today, Eilish has established herself as an indispensable part of contemporary popular culture and has significantly impacted cultural discourse.

Due to her massive social following, Eilish’s comments about her favourite musical influences and other cultural elements are often amplified on social media. From Rihanna to Damon Albarn, Eilish has drawn inspiration from wide-ranging sources which have facilitated her evolution as a trailblazing artist.

In addition to music, Eilish is also interested in the cinematic medium and made history by performing the title track of the latest James Bond film – No Time to Die. That’s why a journalist decided to ask Eilish and her brother Finneas about their favourite films of all time and the film-related memories they shared while growing up.

“I always loved scary stuff,” Eilish revealed. She admitted that she was a massive fan of horror films and cited some of the most acclaimed modern horror films alongside other classics she loved watching with her brother. She continued: “I loved The Babadook, I liked We Need to Talk About Kevin. We loved Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

The Babadook left a lasting impression on Eilish’s impressionable mind, who was only 12 when the film was first released. Directed by the talented Jennifer Kent, The Babadook tackled the anxieties of parenthood by telling the story of a single mother and her challenging journey to confront her son’s monster.

Interestingly, in an interview with The Guardian, Kent made a connection between her directorial debut and Eilish’s other favourite film – We Need to Talk About Kevin. According to Kent, very few modern movies explore the challenges of motherhood in such unique ways, but Lynne Ramsay’s 2011 psychological thriller is the perfect example.

“Apart from We Need To Talk About Kevin, I can’t easily think of other examples [that address the subject] and it’s the great unspoken thing,” Kent commented. “We’re all, as women, educated and conditioned to think that motherhood is an easy thing that just happens. But it’s not always the case. I wanted to show a real woman who was drowning in that environment.”

