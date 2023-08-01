Billie Eilish celebrates ‘Bad Guy’ hitting 10million sales: “Forever and ever grateful for this silly little song”









Billie Eilish has been celebrating her 2019 hit ‘Bad Guy’ being certified diamond for 10million sales by sharing a message of gratitude with her fans.

The track was the fifth single from her first studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? It immediately debuted at number seven in the US charts, making it her highest entry at that stage of her career. At the time, she was only 18, but it propelled her to international fame.

Now, the single is her biggest-selling track and the star recently commented: “[sic] Bad Guy went diamond………………………. HUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH?????????? forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man. love you guys so much its stupid.”

Her brother and musical collaborator, Finneas, then added: “This is f—ing crazy actually.” This was an apt reaction given that only 116 other songs in history have hit the diamond certification mark in the US.

The song achieved number one status shortly after its release and spent a whopping 49 weeks in the Hot 100 chart. This streak makes it one of the most successful singles of the century so far, and with its release still relatively recent, the number of units sold is expected to rise.

It has also become a staple of her live sets with Eilish playing it 191 times to date. This makes it her seventh most played song in concert, and it remains a firm fan favourite.

You can check-out the record-breaking single below.