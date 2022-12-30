Bill Nighy to sit in for BBC Radio 6 Music's Guy Garvey









Bill Nighy is set to return to the BBC Radio 6 Music airwaves on January 15th, 2023, where he’ll sit in for Elbow frontman Guy Garvey. The Bafta and Golden Globe winner made his presenting debut on November 27th. This time, he’ll be selecting some of the songs that have defined his life and career.

Nighy has been a fixture of British cinema and television for decades. After relocating to Paris to write the next Great Novel, he was shipped back to England (having written only the title) and took up a place at the Guildford School of Dance and Drama.

Bill rose to international fame in the early ’00s thanks to roles in films such as Richard Curtis’ romantic comedy Love Actually, Underworld, Edgar Wright’s Shaun of The Dead and The Best Marigold Hotel. His latest film is Living, directed by Oliver Hermanus.

Less known is Nighy’s obsession with music. As a devoted muso, he has accumulated a not unsizable record collection spanning rock, pop, jazz, hip-hop, soul and RnB. The music included in the actor’s two-hour 6 Music stint has been plucked from that same diverse collection, providing the perfect sonic accompaniment to your not-so-lazy Sunday afternoon.

During Bill’s last visit to the 6 Music studio, he served up a smorgasbord of tracks by the likes of Aretha Franklin, Nick Cave, Anderson Paak, Lou Reed and Mary J Blige.

Looking ahead to his January 15th show, he said, “I was excited to be asked to sit in for Guy Garvey the first time but to be asked back is a serious upgrade. I’m honoured and keen and will endeavour to find more crazy rhythms to make Sunday sway a little.” Tune into 6 Music on January 15th at 2 pm to hear what Bill has in store.