Bill Murray explains why has no agent, manager or contactable phone number









Bill Murray, the man, the myth, the legend.

If you’re looking to create a Hollywood cinematic character with edgy, quirky and comedic qualities in the cast that plays with the realms of usual society constraints with a heartwarming, sincere edge, then look no further than Murray himself.

Jim Jarmusch, Sofia Coppola, and Wes Anderson have all reaped the rewards of that philosophy, casting Murray in a series of movies that have now become synonymous with the actor’s legacy. The truth is, as Murray has grown older, he’d rather commit himself to a project that would result in him working with close friends instead of gambling on the unknown.

In recent years, getting in contact with Murray has grown into somewhat of a Hollywood urban myth. In 2014, director Ted Melfi said he left messages on Murray’s answerphone months before he ever received a reply. It was, in fact, Melfi who started the rumour that Murray had implemented a toll-free 0800 or 1‑800 number with computerised pre-recorded messages for people to navigate through.

Without an agent or manager to deal with, the never-ending list of callers attempting to pitch an idea to the actor began to snowball out of control. “I had a house phone, and it would just ring and ring,” Murray said in a past interview with IndieWire. “Finally, I’d pick up the phone and I’d say, ‘Who in the fuck is calling me and letting my phone ring like that?’ The agent would say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I’m calling for so-and-so.’ I’d say, ‘Look, you can’t do this. This is my house. If I don’t answer the phone, don’t do that because you’re making me not like you.'”

Despite the frustrating annoyance, the ever-understanding actor could sympathise with the callers: “Their job is, ‘Get me Bill Murray on the phone.’ They have nothing else to do,” he said before confirming the rumours about his toll-free communication: “I just unplugged the phone and then I got this 800 number, which is very handy,” he said.

“I’m not very disciplined anymore. This was a way you could not answer any phone, and whenever you felt like engaging, you could check to see who had bothered to call and what the message was. It just freed up my life a whole lot.”

He concluded: “It’s not like at 11 o’clock it’s time to check the messages. Sometimes I go days or weeks. Sorry I’m busy living.”

Having recently starred in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, made a return to Ghostbusters, and contributed to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the 72-year-old actor has remained as prolific as he was in his youth—if not more so now. A blockbuster revisiting of the aforementioned cult classic is just one of a number of major projects Murray has worked on recently. As the film industry rebuilds after the Covid pandemic, the actor will continue throwing his name into the hat for significant roles.

While 2019 saw Murray again work with Jarmusch on The Dead Don’t Die, the director Jarmusch has been vocal in his support of the actor’s unusual approach to business admin. Backing up Murray in the same Indiewire conversation, Jarmusch confirmed the actor’s unusual method of professional communication: “I got the number from Bill a long time ago,” he said before adding somewhat confusingly, “But I have a few of his numbers.”

Jarmusch continued: “What I love is that Bill protects himself. I don’t know that many people of that kind of high profile who can. Bill protects what he feels is his directive in his life — what is his job and how he wants to live. So he structures it in a way where he doesn’t have an entourage or a hedge of people around him. It’s very direct, but he can kind of close it off.”

