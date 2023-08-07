Bill Callahan shares video for ‘Last One at the Party’









Singer-songwriter Bill Callahan has unveiled the music video for this song, ‘Last One At The Party’, which featured on his 2022 album, YTI⅃AƎЯ.

Directed by Mikey Kampmann and Anthony Gasparro and with cinematography by Jesse Cain, the calming video sets the scene with shots of a picturesque landscape of trees before focusing in on the house of a man named Coyote. We see him drumming along to the song using celery as drumsticks while the song’s lyrics appear on his television in a karaoke format.

The track is equally as soothing as its accompanying video, pairing understated guitars and drums with Callahan’s country-style vocals as he sings, “Last one at the party, we thought he’d never leave”.

The video for ‘Last One at the Party’ comes almost ten months on from the initial release of the track on YTI⅃AƎЯ. The record was put out via Drag City on October 14th, 2022. ‘Last One at the Party’ did not feature as a single alongside ‘Coyotes’ and ‘Natural Information’.

‘Last One at the Party’ formed the closing track to the album. Speaking on his own connection to the song, Callahan told Loud and Quiet, “I never want to go to the party but when I get there I never want to leave”.

He also explained the album’s connection to nature, as reflected in the new video, sharing, “I am totally connected to nature and I use it as symbolism. I think that everyone can get down with that. Everyone has birds around them and things that grow; you know, it’s how I relate to the world and how I conceive of things, through natural images.”

Watch the new music video for ‘Last One at the Party’ by Bill Callahan below.