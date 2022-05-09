Bikini Kill's Erica Dawn Lyle unveils charity album featuring Kim Gordon and The Linda Lindas









Bikini Kill’s guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle and drum tech Vice Cooler have unveiled a new benefit compilation featuring tracks from The Linda Lindas and former Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon. The release also featured vocalist Kathleen Hanna, whose track ‘Mirrorball’ has just been shared.

Slated for release on June 3rd via Bandcamp, Land Trust: Benefit for NEFOC aims to raise funds for the Northeast Farmers Of Colour Land Trust.

Opening up about the new release, Hanna said: “This is the very, very rare benefit album where no one just sent in some crappy B-side. All the songs are fucking great and the performers really put their hearts into it. It’s a testament to Erica and Vice doing a phenomenal job bringing people together.”

As Erica Dawn Lyle explained, the idea to create a benefit album came following the cancellation of Bikini Kill’s 2020 tour due to Covid-19. “People were trying to figure out how to help each other,” the guitarist began. “I thought ‘all the musicians are home right now. It would probably be easy for us to do something quickly because everybody, everywhere, is trying to find a way to help’.”

After crafting 12 demos for the project, Lyle and Vice started reaching out to potential collaborators. “Working on these songs every day with Vice—and the hope that others would work with us—was like an anchor for me during that really difficult era,” Lyle revealed.

Land Trust: Benefit for NEFOC, which has been described by Lyle as an “all-ages show for feminist rockers,” features contributions by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers’ bassist Emily Retsas, Kim Gordon and The Linda Lindas. You can check out the full tracklist below.

‘Land Trust: Benefit For NEFOC’ tracklisting

‘Decoder Ring’ (featuring Katie Alice Greer) ‘Lost In Thought’ (featuring The Linda Lindas with Kathi Wilcox) ‘Mirrorball’ (featuring Kathleen Hanna) ‘Debt Collector’ (featuring Kim Gordon) ‘Soul Fire Farm’ (featuring Alice Bag and Emily Retsas) ‘The Immortals’ (featuring Brontez Purnell) ‘Can’t Fight Me’ (featuring Ah-Mer-Ah-Su) ‘Agave’ (featuring The Raincoats) ‘Break a Window’ (featuring Rachel Aggs and Emily Retsas) ‘Flashes of Knowing’ (featuring Christina Billotte) ‘Cracks In the Ceiling’ (featuring Ali Carter and Emily Retsas) ‘Star Fuck’ (featuring Louisahhh) ‘Bodies’ (featuring Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas and Sarah Register) ‘PS Forever’ (featuring Satomi Matsuzaki) ‘Never Was’ (featuring Ivy Jeanne and Mike Watt) ‘Hearing Myself Again’ (featuring Palberta, Emily Retsas and Anne Wood)