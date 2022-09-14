Big Thief announce 2023 world tour









Big Thief are taking their show on the road in 2023 and they’ll thankfully be travelling all over the world with it this time out giving their ever-growing legion of fans a great chance of catching them.

Upon this whistle-stop journey, they’ll be disembarking in the UK for a string of shows including an opening date at Gateshead/Newcastle’s Sage on April 5th before darting off elsewhere around the UK.

Prior to their UK and European excursion, they will be playing a hefty string of dates across the US beginning in late January. The extensiveness of the tour is a sign of just how big the humble folk act have become.

The band will be gracing audiences with tracks from their latest album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. However, given how prolific they are, they may well have thrown some new metal material into this technicolour mix in the meantime.

Tickets for their UK shows are set to go on sale this Friday (September 16th) at 10 am. You can find out more and follow the link to purchase tickets by clicking here.

You can catch a full list of their UK and European dates below.

(Credit: Press)