Big Joanie announce North American tour dates and share live video for 'Cactus Tree'









Since their formation in 2013, Big Joanie have risen to become one of Britain’s most important punk bands. The trio was formed by Stephanie Phillips, who wanted to create a black feminist punk band due to her frustrations with the lack of intersectionality in the scene.

Over the years, Big Joanie have supported prominent acts such as Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and IDLES. However, the trio have recently announced their debut North American headline tour, which will begin in March.

Following their current UK tour, Big Joanie will hit Denver on Sunday, March 19th, before heading to locations such as Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. In May, the band will return, performing in cities like Washington, Brooklyn, Montreal and Toronto. The tour will end in June after shows in Columbus and Chicago.

The band followed their 2018 debut, Sistahs, with Back Home last November, which included the singles ‘In My Arms’ and ‘Confident Man’. Alongside their tour news, Big Joanie have shared a live video of them performing ‘Cactus Tree’, filmed at Abbey Raymonde and mixed by Nathan Ridley.

Watch the video below, and find tickets for their upcoming US tour here.