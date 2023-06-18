Beyond Wonderland cancelled after two people fatally shot









Electronic music festival Beyond Wonderland has been cancelled after two people were fatally shot in the nearby campground.

Beyond Wonderland took place at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington with many festival-goers staying at a local campground. On the evening of June 18th, local police were informed about an incident with an “active shooter” in the area. They later revealed officers “pursued (and) closed-in on the suspect” but the shooter continued to “fire randomly into the crowd” before they were arrested.

The festival later took to social media to state “there is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds” but confirmed there had been an “incident” in one area. As it stands, two people have died and three more have suffered injuries, including the suspect. No further information has been provided about the victims.

A spokesperson for Grant County Sheriff’s Office explained: “We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on.”

Ahead of the festival’s official cancellation, Canadian electronic musician Whipped Cream pulled out of their scheduled set out of “respect” for those who had lost their lives. “I’m deeply sorry but I can’t perform knowing people just died here, we need to have some respect,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I’m in utter shock and I’m going to pay my respects to the families who just lost a loved one.”

In a later update, Beyond Wonderland confirmed the second day of the event had been cancelled following the incident. “Earlier this evening, there was an isolated emergency incident that occurred in a remote area of the festival campgrounds. As a result, day 2 of Beyond Wonderland has unfortunately been cancelled,” they explained.

Marshmello and Andy C were among the artists who were scheduled to perform on day two of Beyond Wonderland.

This is a developing story.

See more Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds. — Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge (@BeyondWlandPNW) June 18, 2023