‘Touki Bouki’: When Beyoncé and Jay-Z saluted a classic piece of African cinema









A dynamic powerhouse couple in the music and entertainment industry, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are not only celebrated for their chart-topping hits but also for their dedication to shining a light on important cultural and artistic endeavours. Their powerful influence transcends way beyond music, extending into film and art, where they use their considerable platform to promote meaningful, relevant and vital projects.

One such remarkable instance occurred when they brought a visionary Senegalese film from the 1970s into the global spotlight, reaffirming their commitment to celebrating diverse and impactful cinema. The movie in question was Touki Bouki, a cinematic masterpiece created by Senegalese director Djibril Diop Mambéty in 1973. This avant-garde gem is a seminal work in African cinema, known for its innovative storytelling and profound exploration of cultural identity and societal change.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s appreciation for Mambéty’s project was instrumental in bringing this Senegalese cinematic treasure back into the limelight. During their ‘On the Run II’ world tour in 2018, the power couple incorporated elements of the film into their performances, captivating audiences worldwide with its celebration of Black culture and identity.

In particular, a single image came to define it: of Jay-Z astride a motorcycle, out of which the horns and skull of a zebu protruded. He gazes pensively off into the distance while Beyoncé sits behind him, arms draped over his shoulders, peering into the camera from behind his torso.

Incorporating Touki Bouki into their world tour was a profound tribute to the movie’s storytelling and cultural significance, widely considered one of the definitive works of avant-garde African cinema. Through stunning visual references and thematic elements that echoed the spirit of Mambéty’s film, Beyoncé and Jay-Z honoured the enduring impact of Touki Bouki and reminded us of its continued resonance in contemporary art and culture. Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese even included it in his list of 253 movies to watch.

Mambéty’s movie presents a mesmerising and thought-provoking tale set against the backdrop of post-colonial Senegal. The film follows the lives of Mory, a charismatic cowherd with dreams of escaping to France, and Anta, a university student seeking a brighter future abroad. Their intersecting journeys are interwoven with rich symbolism and vivid imagery, capturing the complexities of modernity and tradition in Senegal.

The visionary approach of Beyoncé and Jay-Z in celebrating Touki Bouki and assimilating its visual identity into a global, multi-billion dollar media campaign underscored their commitment to amplifying diverse voices and marginalised narratives in the entertainment world. Through their advocacy, they breathed new life into a cinematic gem, inviting audiences to explore the rich tapestry of Senegalese culture and cinema.