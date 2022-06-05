







Welcome to Far Out’s new weekly vinyl corner feature, where I will be bringing you a selection of some of our favourite records, some bargain deals to look out for and some enticing limited-edition releases.

In 2021, the vinyl comeback, which has been blooming gradually over the past decade, had another milestone year as vinyl sales outsold CDs for the first time in 30 years. The return to records has been on the up and up since MP3 downloads and streaming services came into the picture in the late 2000s. While the weightless, highly accessible and practical format is great for discovering and consuming lots of new music while you’re out and about, there’s nothing like coming home for to bit of vinyl.

Music lovers around the world appear to have tacitly agreed that if there’s an artist or album that you love, there’s always a reason to have a turntable at the ready and a 12” space reserved on the shelf. The sound quality of vinyl brings something more hearty with its analogue warmth and crisp definition that there really isn’t any substitute for.

So, if, like me, you’re a little barmy for record collecting, allow me to walk you through ten hot picks for this week. We have a selection of recent releases from the likes of Dry Cleaning and Liam Gallagher, as well as some reissued classics from The Beatles to The Verve. In the wise words of Lou Reed in his 1975 hit ‘Coney Island Baby’, “just remember, different people have peculiar tastes,” and for that reason, I have tried to give a nice spread in today’s selections.

The following selections have been handpicked by Far Out Magazine and, as a result, we may earn from qualifying purchases.

The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week

The Rolling Stones – Hot Rocks (1964 – 1971)

Over their long and illustrious career perched atop the pyramid of rock, The Rolling Stones have released several singles and greatest hits compilations. Hot Rocks, originally released in December 1971, is certainly the most iconic. The collection follows the Stones’ hits from their early days of formation with Brian Jones through to their golden years of the late 1960s and early ’70s.

Among the hot picks are ‘Play With Fire’, ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘Wild Horses’. Recently put on a temporary sale, the iconic compilation has been reduced from £22.99 to £19.95. Strike while the rocks are hot!

Available to buy for £19.95 here.

The Rolling Stones – Hot Rocks

The Clash – Combat Rock (Special Colour Vinyl Edition)

The Clash enjoyed an emphatic rise to global stardom over the late 1970s, riding the punk wave and gradually incorporating influences of reggae, dub and jazz into their increasingly unique sound. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the London group’s fifth studio album, Combat Rock.

The album is home to some of the band’s most cherished hits, including ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’, ‘Rock the Casbah’ and ‘Straight to Hell’. In celebration of its 40th birthday, The Clash are releasing a limited edition green coloured vinyl pressing of this classic record. The record is to be released on June 10th and is available for pre-order now via Amazon.

Available for pre-order for £24.99 here.

The Rolling Stones – Hot Rocks

Nirvana – Nevermind

In 1991, US grunge heroes broke the mould with their seminal classic Nevermind. The LP followed their 1989 debut, Bleach, and was home to such classics as ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, ‘Come As You Are’, ‘Something In The Way’ and ‘Lithium’.

The iconic music is met with the equally iconic and eternally controversial cover art showing a baby swimming after a fish-hooked one-dollar bill. All this can be yours for just £19.96 following the reissue’s recent sale reduction. With an average rating of 4.9/5 on Amazon, the quality of the pressing can be guaranteed.

This bestseller is available for £19.96 here.

(Credit: Press)

The Beatles – Let It Be

The Beatles’ final album, 1970’s Let It Be, has received much-deserved attention in the past few months following the release of Peter Jackson’s intensely revealing documentary The Beatles: Get Back. The series presented eight hours of fly-on-the-wall footage of the Fab Four in the studio, working on the new material that would ultimately feature on Let It Be.

The final album included some of The Beatles’ most beloved classics, including ‘Let It Be’, ‘Across the Universe’, ‘Get Back’ and ‘The Long and Winding Road’. The new heavy-weight, high-quality reissue of this classic has recently been reduced from £26.30 to £23.99.

Available to buy for £26.30 here.

The Beatles – Let It Be

Talk Talk – The Party’s Over (40th Anniversary edition)

After helping lay the groundwork for 1980s pop music early on in the decade, Mark Hollis’ Talk Talk set sail on an extraordinary career spanning five groundbreaking albums. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the band’s debut album, The Party’s Over.

The record is home to early hits, including ‘Talk Talk’, ‘Today’, ‘The Party’s Over’ and ‘It’s so Serious’. The album was produced to perfection by Colin Thurston, the former engineer for David Bowie and Duran Duran. The 40th anniversary will be officially released on July 15th but is available for pre-order now at the temporarily discounted price of £20.60, reduced from £24.99.

Available for pre-order for £20.60 here.

Talk Talk – The Party’s Over

Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

On February 4th 1977, after a year of recording through hedonism, scandal and relationship break-ups, the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac released their eleventh studio album, Rumours.

Although troubled with tension and setbacks, the second time round combination of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John and Christine McVie, together with the production talents of Ken Caillat and Richard Dashut, had created the band’s ultimate masterpiece. This all-time favourite is now available at a discounted price of £20.81.

Available to purchase for £20.81 here.

Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not

After the former Oasis frontman’s return to form with his emphatic debut solo LP, As You Were, in 2017, he returned to the studio with his usual swagger to create another brilliant collection of instant anthemic classics. Why Me? Why Not. was released in 2019 and consolidated the singer’s reign surpassing the solo success of his brother, Noel.

The album includes much-loved hits such as ‘Once’, Shockwave’, ‘Why Me? Why Not.’, and ‘Now That I’ve Found You’. The album is now available from Amazon for the affordable discounted price of £17.09.

Available to purchase for £17.09 here.

Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not

Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

Following on from the band’s thrillingly taut 2019 EPs, Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks and Sweet Princess, New Long Leg is more ambitious and complex, with Shaw’s spoken vocals tightly intertwined with the band’s restless instrumentals. The unique lyrics are preoccupied with themes like dissociation, escapism, daydreaming, complicated feelings of love, anger, revenge, anxiety, the kitchen, lethargy, forgetfulness, and survival.

The album was ranked number one for 2021 by Far Out. The review stated: “It is a masterpiece and the best thing about it is that it has no idea how good it is. In fact, it doesn’t even seem to realise that it is an album until the grand ‘oh we haven’t even finished yet’ piece of production wizardry on the phenomenal finale. ‘With only the side of my nose for company.’”

Available to purchase for £19.99 here.

Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg

Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985)

The latest chapter in the highly acclaimed Bob Dylan Bootleg Series revisits an often-forgotten, rich vein in Dylan’s vast and complex catalogue, shining fresh light on the provocative new musical directions Dylan was taking as a songwriter and a recording artist from 1980 through 1985.

This collection includes alternate versions and studio outtakes of some of Dylan’s most adored hits, including ‘Jokerman’, ‘Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight’, ‘Blind Willie McTell’ and ‘Need a Woman’. The record has recently been reduced from £25.79 to £23.98.

Available to purchase for £23.98 here.

Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16

The Verve – Urban Hymns

In 1997, Liverpool rock group The Verve released their critically acclaimed third studio album, Urban Hymns. The album holds some of the band’s best-loved hits, including ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’, ‘Sonnet’, ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ and ‘Lucky Man’.

This highly sought after ’90s classic has been recently reduced from £26.00 to £21.99, so there’s no time like the present to add this essential record to your collection.

Available for purchase for £21.99 here.

The Verve – Urban Hymns