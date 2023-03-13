‘Best Supporting Actress’ Oscars 2023 Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis wins the award for ‘Everything, Everywhere All at Once’









Jamie Lee Curtis has won the Oscar for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ at the 95th Academy Awards, beating out the likes of Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu and Angela Bassett.

Delivering an emotional acceptance speech, Curtis took to the stage and dedicated her Oscar to the “hundreds of people” who had helped her get to this point. As well as her family and Everything, Everywhere All at Once co-star Michelle Yeoh, Curtis also thanked “all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the hundreds and thousands of people: we just won an Oscar! Together!”.

Starring in Everything, Everywhere All at Once alongside Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, the movie tells the story of a woman who is forced into a multiversal war with her daughter whilst going through very real financial troubles back in the real world. A mental science fiction epic, the film is beloved by both fans and critics, who each praise the movie for its creativity.

Speaking about the movie in our full-length review, we stated: “Thanks to the chaos of Daniels’ new movie, many genres and tropes are active within the aptly named Everything Everywhere All at Once, however, the breadth of these genres, stuffed into an over-gratuitous two hours and 15 minutes, forces the film to never properly tackle its themes with the rigour that we, as audience members, ought to expect”.

“A tender family drama takes centre stage, with the dynamic between Evelyn and her daughter becoming the heart and soul of the sprawling sci-fi. Though, despite the film’s desperate efforts, we cannot delve into the dynamic between Evelyn and Joy’s miscommunicated relationship when Joy is portrayed as the horrifically garish multiverse villain of the film. Admittedly, the connection between Evelyn and her troubled husband, Waymond, is expressed in more touching detail as years of love, friendship, and loyalty keep the pair from coming to regular blows”.

Jamie Lee Curtis joins the long list of esteemed recent Oscar winners, including West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose, Minari’s Youn Yuh-jung and Marriage Story’s Laura Dern. These recent winners join a long list of iconic actors who have won the award for ‘Best Supporting Actress’, including Tilda Swinton, Judi Dench, Meryl Streep, Maggie Smith, Geena Davis and Juliette Binoche.

The win for Jamie Lee Curtis marks one of the most significant moments at the 95th Academy Awards, which has already been memorable for a win for Ke Huy Quan. Take a look at the trailer for Everything, Everywhere All at Once below, in which Jamie Lee Curtis stars.