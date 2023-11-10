The best of The Beatles: from ‘Red’ to ‘Blue’, how compilation records keep the legacy alive

In the episode titled ‘Towering Alan’ in the first series of the classic British sitcom I’m Alan Partridge, Steve Coogan’s oddball radio host character is asked to name his favourite album by The Beatles. Inwardly mortified that he, a host at North Norfolk Digital, couldn’t think of a single studio album, Partridge replies, “I think I’d have to say… The Best of The Beatles.”

Indeed, haughty audiophiles sometimes look down upon greatest hits compilations as the BTEC to the studio album’s Oxbridge distinction. However, sometimes, we can and should make exceptions. What if the artist creates generally unlistenable music yet, once in a blue moon, throws up a gem? Or, what if an artist is so darn prolific that we need to condense an oeuvre to prevent shelves from splintering and pockets from emptying?

It perhaps goes without saying that The Beatles fall in the latter camp. Through their eight years recording together, the Liverpool lads committed a lot of sound to vinyl. As the most popular band of all time, it’s easy to ignore the fact that they were capable of creating some truly forgettable music; allow me to remind you of ‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer’ and superfluous fodder on the expansive eponymous 1968 album.

When The Beatles finally disbanded in April 1970, all four parted to grace respective and, for the most part, respectable solo careers. The band was no more, but their immortal legacy was still in its infancy. Since then, copious stacks of rarities, live, and “best of” compilations have kept the shelves stocked alongside an endless stream of reissues for the original albums. Of all these compilations, the undisputed holy grail – or grails – was the so-called “Red” and “Blue” albums.

Originally released in 1973, these two double albums, nicknamed such due to the colours of their respective gatefold sleeves, trace The Beatles’ remarkable succession from fresh-faced Teddy Boys to bedraggled, fur-lined hippies. The “Red” album comprises the greatest hits between 1962 and 1966, while the “Blue” counterpart covers 1967-1970.

For many households, these two volumes were the holy grail for young Beatles fans. Spoilt for choice and strapped for pocket money from dubious parents, many children of the early 1970s would settle for these iconic compilations for their Fab Four fix.

As with all compilations, the “Red” and “Blue” albums had their shortcomings. While one could wrap an ear around the essential wheat, some leftfield classics were thrown out with the chaff. Sadly, ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ and ‘Octopus’s Garden’ are that little bit more catchy and accessible to the young Beatlemaniac than ‘Happiness is a Warm Gun’ or ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’.

Therefore, seasoned fans may not consider this compilation aligned with their best of selection, but it’s a crucial gateway. When such consummate and discerning compilations come along – New Order’s Substance 1987 and The Cure’s Standing on a Beach jump to mind – we should embrace them for their crucial role in tempting newcomers to just a taste of an otherwise intimidating oeuvre.

You may start with your foot tapping to ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’, but you’ll soon find yourself explaining the difference between George Martin’s withdrawn mix of ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ and the ultimate album version to scores of patient dinner guests.

Although they broke up over 53 years ago, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have done a fantastic job keeping The Beatles’ spirit alive into the 21st century. With The Beatles’ newly released, AI-enhanced “last ever” song, ‘Now and Then’, soaring through the charts, nobody’s going to forget them in a hurry. All the same, a reissue has been announced for The Beatles 1962-1966 and 1967-1970 compilation volumes on their 50th anniversary.

If your 1973 copy is perishing or you have a grandchild in need of sonic enlightenment, you can get your hands on the “Red “album for £74.99 and the “Blue” album for £71.99. Both are set to be released on November 10th and are available for pre-order now.

Far Out Magazine may earn from qualifying purchases.