







The problem is these movie companies and TV studios can’t crank out content every week, as much as audiences would love a brand spanking new piece of content as and when they please, the industry simply doesn’t work like this.

There will be weekends when new releases across all the streaming services will be thin on the ground, and unfortunately, this is one of those weeks.

Of course, there is always the back catalogue of Netflix, Amazon and the like to endlessly scroll through, but we know what you’re like, nothing beats new content, whether its old classics that are seeking new life online or sparkly movies that have just been brought into the world.

This week’s list of the best new releases to stream this weekend includes a brand new action movie from Netflix, starring Elsa Pataky, Aaron Glenane and Luke Bracey, as well as a continuation of a fan-favourite superhero series over on Amazon Prime.

Check out our picks of the bunch, below, and herald in the month of June with some top-tier content.

The 10 best new releases to stream this weekend:

10. Disobedience (2017) – MUBI – June 5th

Hitting MUBI on Sunday is the relatively recent romantic drama starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, Disobedience. Telling the story of a woman who returns to her Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her for her attraction to the same sex, Sebastián Lelio’s tale explores the boundaries of faith and sexuality between two childhood friends that have long dreamed of love.

A thrilling romantic drama, well brought to life by both leading actors, this is Lelio’s first inclusion on this list, and not his last.

9. Titanic (1997) – Disney+ – June 3rd

Not much has to be said about James Cameron’s epic romance Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet and one fateful cruise ship. Whilst the real-life tragedy is a world-famous event, ​​its legacy has no doubt been popularised by Cameron’s 1997 film that encased the story within a sentimental romance, one of tragedy, heartache, and civilised elegance, far from the drug-fuelled antics that occurred behind the scenes of the film.

Yes, somehow 80 crew members behind the film had to be hospitalised during the production after they had been spiked with the psychedelic drug, PCP. There’s a piece of trivia for your weekend viewing.

8. Pistol (2022) – Disney+ – Available now

Danny Boyle, the filmmaker behind the Best Picture-winning success Slumdog Millionaire, is back with a brand new TV series that tells the true story of the British punk band The Sex Pistols. Created and penned by Craig Pearce, the same writer behind the Baz Luhrmann films Moulin Rouge!, Strictly Ballroom and The Great Gatsby, the new series is available right now on Disney+.

Simply named Pistol, the series is based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol and stars such newcomers as Anson Boon as John Lydon and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook.

7. The Midwich Cuckoos (2022) – NOW TV – June 2nd

Head over to NOW TV on Thursday, June 2nd and you’ll find the brand new sci-fi series The Midwich Cuckoos starring Keeley Hawes, Max Beesley and Synnove Karlsen among others. Based on the book of the same name by John Wyndham, the story is set in a small fictional village in England that is subdued by an alien presence that impregnates numerous women of the town.

Sure to be a creepy watch, the new series consists of seven episodes in total, so if it lives up to its promising trailer, you’re in for a treat.

6. Floodlights (2022) – BBC iPlayer – Available now

Here’s a gem that could so easily fly under your radar this weekend. Available right now on the free streaming service BBC iPlayer is the feature-length drama Floodlights directed by Nick Rowland and starring Morven Christie, Steve Edge, Jonas Armstrong and Gerard Kearns. The film tells the story of the real-life professional footballer Andy Woodward and the sexual abuse he suffered during his early career.

An important and genuinely captivating drama, Floodlights is one of the best programmes BBC has put out in a while, yet nobody seems to be talking about it.

5. Pride (2014) – Disney+ – June 3rd

Speaking of underrated modern dramas, Matthew Warchus’ biographical dramatic comedy is about the gay activists who help miners during their strike at the National Union of Mineworkers in the summer of 1984. As historically important as it is a thoroughly entertaining ride, Stephen Beresford’s script is spiked with moments of heart-wrenching drama and hilarious comedy.

Featuring a range of famous faces including Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Paddy Considine, Dominic West, Joe Gilgun and Andrew Scott, you’ll find yourself on the picket line shortly after finishing this film.

4. The Interceptor (2022) – Netflix – June 3rd

A fresh piece of brand new content is coming to Netflix on June 3rd in the form of the action movie The Interceptor. Starring Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane and Mayen Mehta, the action-thriller tells the story of an Army captain who must use her decades of training and expertise to defend against coordinated attacks against the missile interceptor station she is the commander of.

Helmed by the first-time writer and director Matthew Reilly, with a script co-written by the same mind behind Collateral, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and 30 Days of Night, Stuart Beattie, look past its generic name and you might find a lot of fun to be had.

3. This Boy’s Life (1993) – Disney+ – June 3rd

“Watching Robert De Niro on set, seeing his dedication, was one of the most influential experiences of my life,” Leonardo DiCaprio told Time Out in an old interview, describing one of the most important films of his whole life, Michael Caton-Jones’ This Boy’s Life. Telling the story about the relationship between a rebellious teenager and his abusive stepfather in the 1950s, this De Niro, DiCaprio classic is not to be missed.

Also featuring Ellen Barkin, Chris Cooper, Carla Gugino and Tobey Maguire, This Boy’s Life is still remembered as a pivotal film of the 1990s.

2. The Boys: Season 3 (2022) – Amazon Prime – June 3rd

From one boy to a group of them, Friday, June 3rd sees the release of the fan-favourite subversive superhero show The Boys. Heading into season three, the brand new direction of the show looks to be taking us to dark new heights, as the sinister antagonist Homelander embraces his true evil, becoming a deranged killer as Billy Butcher and co attempt to stop him.

Mastering a violent, gory tone that never ceases to be enjoyable, the series is made all the better by its impressive cast, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr.

1. A Fantastic Woman (2017) – MUBI – June 4th

This week of content offers us all sorts of surprises, but the list ends just as it started, with a film by the Chilean director Sebastián Lelio. A Fantastic Woman stars Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes and Luis Gnecco, and tells the story of a transgender woman who struggled with the death of her old boyfriend whilst juggling her job as a waitress in the day and a nightclub singer in the evening.

An important, terrifically acted drama, A Fantastic Woman won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year in 2018, and for good reason too.