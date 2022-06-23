The best gigs to see if you’re not going to Glastonbury









This weekend is bringing us what is possibly the world’s most iconic festival, Glastonbury. After two years out due to Covid-19, the festival has promised to be back bigger and better than ever, and by looking at the bumper lineup, it looks like a promise that the Eaves family will keep.

As always, the lineup features a wide variety of our favourite artists. If we take a brief look at headliners, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar, they’ve got all bases covered on that front. Further down the bill from Friday till Sunday, you’ve got the likes of Lorde, Sam Fender, and Noel Gallagher, and miraculously, these are all on just The Pyramid Stage.

Looking at other stages, you get a clear indication of why over 200,000 people flock to the festival every year, and why many, many more apply for tickets. On The Other Stage, you have St. Vincent, IDLES, Megan Thee Stallion, Fontaines DC, Foals, and Skunk Anansie across the weekend. Then, in other locations, you can find Charli XCX, Wet Leg, and Four Tet, and these are only the tip of a rather Titanic iceberg, but such is the nature of Glastonbury.

If just reading the aforementioned names has got the FOMO in you rising to unprecedented levels, do not worry. Whilst it is set to rain heavily this weekend, we know that despite the British weather, there’s no place you’d rather be than in that sprawling ranch in Somerset instead of watching the proceedings from the comfort of your home on the BBC.

Therefore, here at Far Out, we’ve compiled a list of all the best gigs happening from Thursday-Sunday, in a bid to help you fill your calendar with great music so that Glastonbury becomes just a figment of the imagination.

There’s something for everyone here from pop icons to hardcore heroes, and some are even on the lineup at Glastonbury, meaning that if you choose to see them this weekend you’re not missing out at all. So what is there to lose?

Find the full list below.

The best gigs to see if you’re not at Glastonbury:

Thursday, June 23rd

Luckily for all of us missing out on Glastonbury, on Thursday, there is a lot to choose from, for all ages, and all different musical proclivities. If you happen to reside in the West Country, why not take a trip to Komedia in Bath to watch goth heroes The Damned wow you with their stage show?

Alternatively, for Scottish fans, indie heroine Phoebe Bridgers is scheduled to dazzle the historic Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, and for anyone residing in London, you’ve got the toughest decisions of them all, Battles or Einsturzende Neubauten? Horsegirl or Snail Mail? We’ll leave it up to you.

The Damned, Komedia, Bath

Waterparks, O2 Academy, Bristol

Pip Blom, Rough Trade, Bristol

Future Teens, Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Angel Dust and Drug Church, The Globe, Cardiff

The Selecter, The Liquid Room, Edinburgh

Phoebe Bridgers, Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Brass Against, Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox, Glasgow

First Aid Kit, The Piece Hall, Halifax

High on Fire, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Year of the Knife, Boom, Leeds

Omar Souleyman, 24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool

Marisa Monte, The Barbican Centre, London

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Eventim Apollo, London

Soccer Mommy: Live + Signing, Rough Trade East, London

Einsturzende Neubauten, O2 Kentish Town, London

The Wonder Stuff, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

Horsegirl, Boston Music Room, London

Battles, Village Underground, London

Snail Mail, O2 Ritz, Manchester

Knocked Loose, Newcastle University Student’s Union, Newcastle

The Bootleg Beatles, Leadmill, Sheffield

Friday, June 24th

It’s much of the same again, with a lot to choose from up and down the length of this tiny island, and across the choppy waters to Northern Ireland.

If you’re a fan of losing yourself in a haze of ecstasy and other social lubricants, legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold at Concorde 2 in Brighton will have you covered, as if Arcadia at Glastonbury is nothing.

Elsewhere, hyper pop darling Charli XCX takes the stage at PRYZM in Kingston, which will also quell your Glasto FOMO. For those wanting something more visceral though, there’s Outbreak Festival in Manchester which is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a packed lineup that includes Turnstile, Incendiary, and Deafheaven. Or for the stoners out there, High on Fire are set to turn London’s The Garage into the sweatbox we all know and love.

Feeder, Limelight, Belfast

Adam Ant, The Brighton Centre, Brighton

Paul Oakenfold, Concorde 2, Brighton

Sugarhill Gang and Furious 5, CHALK, Brighton

The Skids and Big Country, O2 Academy, Glasgow

Young Guv and Chastity, The Rum Shack, Glasgow

Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Piece Hall, Halifax

Charli XCX, PRYZM Kingston, Kingston

Alanis Morissette, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Diana Ross, The O2, London

Elton John with Rina Sawayama, Gabriels, Let’s Eat Grandma and more, BST Hyde Park, London

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, The London Stadium, London

KALEO, Eventim Apollo, London

John Grant, Alexandra Palace, London

The Regrettes, OMEARA, London

Mushroomhead, O2 Academy Islington, London

Sven Vath, KOKO, London

Hampton Court Palace Festival: Elbow, Crowded House, Kacey Musgraves, London

High on Fire, The Garage, London

Marc Cohn, Union Chapel, London

Brad Mehldau, Barbican Centre, London

Good Morning, Oslo Hackney, London

Mungo’s Hi Fi x Marina P present Soul Radio Live, Jazz Cafe, London

Hey Colossus and Kulk, Studio 9294, London

Outbreak Festival, Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester

Saturday, June 25th

This Saturday you’ve got so much to choose from. Hardcore legends Cro-Mags take on Belfast, The Rolling Stones play British Summer Time in Hyde Park as they return to action after Mick Jagger’s brush with Covid-19, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bring their unmistakable style of funk-rock to the London Stadium.

For those of you wanting something totally different, purchase tickets to Superman in Concert at Royal Albert Hall, which is worth travelling for. Here, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will perform the soundtrack to 1978’s timeless film, which starred the late Christopher Reeves and Gene Hackman.

Rufus Wainwright, Kelvingrove Bandstand, Bath

Cro-Mags, Voodoo, Belfast

Biffy Clyro, Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh

Geese, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

The Sherlocks, O2 Academy, Leeds

Bob Mould, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Hampton Court Palace Festival: Ministry of Sound Classical ft Fat Tony, Seb Fontaine and Rozalla, London

Greta van Fleet, Alexandra Palace, London

The Rolling Stones, BST Hyde Park, London

Kaytranada, O2 Academy Brixton, London

Billie Eilish, The O2, London

The Dandy Warhols, Roundhouse, London

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Bush Hall, London

Kornel Kovacs + Barry Can’t Swim, Phonox, London

Superman in Concert, Royal Albert Hall, London

Nightmares On Wax, EartH, London

Red Hot Chili Peppers, London Stadium, London

St. Vincent, Manchester Academy, Manchester

The Proclaimers, Parr Hall, Warrington

Sunday, June 26th

A much less extensive list, there are still many shows that catch the eye. Liam Gallagher takes on Glasgow’s Hampden Park, psychedelic pioneers Love perform the groundbreaking album Forever Changes on its 55th anniversary in Leeds.

Prog geeks YES bring their cerebral form of music to Newcastle, and Ziggy Marley delivers a musical tribute to his father, the legendary Bob Marley at the O2 Academy in Brixton.

Kings of Leon, SSE Arena, Belfast

Liam Gallagher, Hampden Park, Glasgow

TLC, O2 Academy, Glasgow

Mannequin Pussy, Broadcast, Glasgow

Gladys Knight, First Direct Arena, Leeds

The Dandy Warhols, Stylus, Leeds

Love – Forever Changes 55th Anniversary Tour, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

George Benson, Royal Albert Hall, London

Eagles, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, BST Hyde Park, London

Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute to his Father, O2 Academy Brixton, London

Kikagaku Moyo, The Clapham Grand, London

Lagwagon, O2 Academy Islington, London

Peasants Revolt Festival, The Garage, London

YES, O2 City Hall, Newcastle

The Chemical Brothers, Castle Howard, York

