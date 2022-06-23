The best gigs to see if you’re not going to Glastonbury

This weekend is bringing us what is possibly the world’s most iconic festival, Glastonbury. After two years out due to Covid-19, the festival has promised to be back bigger and better than ever, and by looking at the bumper lineup, it looks like a promise that the Eaves family will keep.
As always, the lineup features a wide variety of our favourite artists. If we take a brief look at headliners, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar, they’ve got all bases covered on that front. Further down the bill from Friday till Sunday, you’ve got the likes of Lorde, Sam Fender, and Noel Gallagher, and miraculously, these are all on just The Pyramid Stage.
Looking at other stages, you get a clear indication of why over 200,000 people flock to the festival every year, and why many, many more apply for tickets. On The Other Stage, you have St. Vincent, IDLES, Megan Thee Stallion, Fontaines DC, Foals, and Skunk Anansie across the weekend. Then, in other locations, you can find Charli XCX, Wet Leg, and Four Tet, and these are only the tip of a rather Titanic iceberg, but such is the nature of Glastonbury.
If just reading the aforementioned names has got the FOMO in you rising to unprecedented levels, do not worry. Whilst it is set to rain heavily this weekend, we know that despite the British weather, there’s no place you’d rather be than in that sprawling ranch in Somerset instead of watching the proceedings from the comfort of your home on the BBC.
Therefore, here at Far Out, we’ve compiled a list of all the best gigs happening from Thursday-Sunday, in a bid to help you fill your calendar with great music so that Glastonbury becomes just a figment of the imagination.
There’s something for everyone here from pop icons to hardcore heroes, and some are even on the lineup at Glastonbury, meaning that if you choose to see them this weekend you’re not missing out at all. So what is there to lose?
Find the full list below.
The best gigs to see if you’re not at Glastonbury:
Thursday, June 23rd
Luckily for all of us missing out on Glastonbury, on Thursday, there is a lot to choose from, for all ages, and all different musical proclivities. If you happen to reside in the West Country, why not take a trip to Komedia in Bath to watch goth heroes The Damned wow you with their stage show?
Alternatively, for Scottish fans, indie heroine Phoebe Bridgers is scheduled to dazzle the historic Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, and for anyone residing in London, you’ve got the toughest decisions of them all, Battles or Einsturzende Neubauten? Horsegirl or Snail Mail? We’ll leave it up to you.
- The Damned, Komedia, Bath
- Waterparks, O2 Academy, Bristol
- Pip Blom, Rough Trade, Bristol
- Future Teens, Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
- Angel Dust and Drug Church, The Globe, Cardiff
- The Selecter, The Liquid Room, Edinburgh
- Phoebe Bridgers, Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
- Brass Against, Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox, Glasgow
- First Aid Kit, The Piece Hall, Halifax
- High on Fire, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
- Year of the Knife, Boom, Leeds
- Omar Souleyman, 24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool
- Marisa Monte, The Barbican Centre, London
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Eventim Apollo, London
- Soccer Mommy: Live + Signing, Rough Trade East, London
- Einsturzende Neubauten, O2 Kentish Town, London
- The Wonder Stuff, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
- Horsegirl, Boston Music Room, London
- Battles, Village Underground, London
- Snail Mail, O2 Ritz, Manchester
- Knocked Loose, Newcastle University Student’s Union, Newcastle
- The Bootleg Beatles, Leadmill, Sheffield
Friday, June 24th
It’s much of the same again, with a lot to choose from up and down the length of this tiny island, and across the choppy waters to Northern Ireland.
If you’re a fan of losing yourself in a haze of ecstasy and other social lubricants, legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold at Concorde 2 in Brighton will have you covered, as if Arcadia at Glastonbury is nothing.
Elsewhere, hyper pop darling Charli XCX takes the stage at PRYZM in Kingston, which will also quell your Glasto FOMO. For those wanting something more visceral though, there’s Outbreak Festival in Manchester which is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a packed lineup that includes Turnstile, Incendiary, and Deafheaven. Or for the stoners out there, High on Fire are set to turn London’s The Garage into the sweatbox we all know and love.
- Feeder, Limelight, Belfast
- Adam Ant, The Brighton Centre, Brighton
- Paul Oakenfold, Concorde 2, Brighton
- Sugarhill Gang and Furious 5, CHALK, Brighton
- The Skids and Big Country, O2 Academy, Glasgow
- Young Guv and Chastity, The Rum Shack, Glasgow
- Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Piece Hall, Halifax
- Charli XCX, PRYZM Kingston, Kingston
- Alanis Morissette, First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Diana Ross, The O2, London
- Elton John with Rina Sawayama, Gabriels, Let’s Eat Grandma and more, BST Hyde Park, London
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, The London Stadium, London
- KALEO, Eventim Apollo, London
- John Grant, Alexandra Palace, London
- The Regrettes, OMEARA, London
- Mushroomhead, O2 Academy Islington, London
- Sven Vath, KOKO, London
- Hampton Court Palace Festival: Elbow, Crowded House, Kacey Musgraves, London
- High on Fire, The Garage, London
- Marc Cohn, Union Chapel, London
- Brad Mehldau, Barbican Centre, London
- Good Morning, Oslo Hackney, London
- Mungo’s Hi Fi x Marina P present Soul Radio Live, Jazz Cafe, London
- Hey Colossus and Kulk, Studio 9294, London
- Outbreak Festival, Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester
Saturday, June 25th
This Saturday you’ve got so much to choose from. Hardcore legends Cro-Mags take on Belfast, The Rolling Stones play British Summer Time in Hyde Park as they return to action after Mick Jagger’s brush with Covid-19, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bring their unmistakable style of funk-rock to the London Stadium.
For those of you wanting something totally different, purchase tickets to Superman in Concert at Royal Albert Hall, which is worth travelling for. Here, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will perform the soundtrack to 1978’s timeless film, which starred the late Christopher Reeves and Gene Hackman.
- Rufus Wainwright, Kelvingrove Bandstand, Bath
- Cro-Mags, Voodoo, Belfast
- Biffy Clyro, Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh
- Geese, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow
- The Sherlocks, O2 Academy, Leeds
- Bob Mould, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
- Hampton Court Palace Festival: Ministry of Sound Classical ft Fat Tony, Seb Fontaine and Rozalla, London
- Greta van Fleet, Alexandra Palace, London
- The Rolling Stones, BST Hyde Park, London
- Kaytranada, O2 Academy Brixton, London
- Billie Eilish, The O2, London
- The Dandy Warhols, Roundhouse, London
- The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Bush Hall, London
- Kornel Kovacs + Barry Can’t Swim, Phonox, London
- Superman in Concert, Royal Albert Hall, London
- Nightmares On Wax, EartH, London
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, London Stadium, London
- St. Vincent, Manchester Academy, Manchester
- The Proclaimers, Parr Hall, Warrington
Sunday, June 26th
A much less extensive list, there are still many shows that catch the eye. Liam Gallagher takes on Glasgow’s Hampden Park, psychedelic pioneers Love perform the groundbreaking album Forever Changes on its 55th anniversary in Leeds.
Prog geeks YES bring their cerebral form of music to Newcastle, and Ziggy Marley delivers a musical tribute to his father, the legendary Bob Marley at the O2 Academy in Brixton.
- Kings of Leon, SSE Arena, Belfast
- Liam Gallagher, Hampden Park, Glasgow
- TLC, O2 Academy, Glasgow
- Mannequin Pussy, Broadcast, Glasgow
- Gladys Knight, First Direct Arena, Leeds
- The Dandy Warhols, Stylus, Leeds
- Love – Forever Changes 55th Anniversary Tour, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
- George Benson, Royal Albert Hall, London
- Eagles, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, BST Hyde Park, London
- Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute to his Father, O2 Academy Brixton, London
- Kikagaku Moyo, The Clapham Grand, London
- Lagwagon, O2 Academy Islington, London
- Peasants Revolt Festival, The Garage, London
- YES, O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- The Chemical Brothers, Castle Howard, York
