Best Coast announce hiatus as Bethany Cosentino releases solo debut









American indie rockers Best Coast are entering an indefinite hiatus. The announcement was made by the band’s lead singer, Bethany Cosentino.

“My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade,” Cosentino said in a statement. “The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make – but it felt necessary for me.”

“Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want,” Cosentino adds. “I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.”

The announcement came as a part of Cosentino releasing her debut solo single, ‘It’s Fine’. Her full-length debut solo album Natural Disaster will be released later in the summer on July 28th.

Cosentino originally formed Best Coast with guitarist Bobb Bruno, the group’s only other official member, in 2009. The duo released four studio albums together: 2010’s Crazy For You, 2012’s The Only Place, 2015’s California Nights, and 2020’s Always Tomorrow.

Check out Costentino’s debut solo single ‘It’s Fine’ down below.