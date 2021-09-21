Bess Atwell shares new video for 'Red Light Heaven'







English singer-songwriter Bess Atwell has shared a brand new live video for her recent single, ‘Red Light Heaven’.

The single and video are the final previews of Atwell’s upcoming LP Already, Always. A bittersweet and driving rocker, ‘Red Light Heaven’ reframes memories of the past, both positive and negative, as inevitable markers of growth. To drive the point home, Atwell performs the song at a highly sentimental setting: Firle Cricket Ground in Lewes, just a short distance from her hometown of Brighton.

“Cricket grounds are very nostalgic to me, because my dad played on a cricket team during the summers of my childhood,” Atwell explains. “My family would come along a couple of times a year and those days were some of the simplest, yet most poignant, days of my childhood; running into the pavilion for sandwiches, rosy-cheeked from a day spent playing in the surrounding grounds.”

“The video was filmed as a one-take because I wanted it to have an authentic, live feel,” Atwell continues. “I had a wonderful team of people for this one; Harri Chambers on sound, Guy Gotto and Abi Sinclair on visuals, and David Dyson and Christopher Matthewson playing alongside me. Special shout out to John Suckling for being so brilliant and allowing us to shoot at Firle Cricket Ground.”

Atwell also has a 15 date UK tour planned for the last two months of 2021 in support of Already, Always. Additionally, Atwell will be appearing at a number of record stores following the release of the album, including some high profile stops at Rough Trade East and Banquet Records.

Check out the dates for those, plus the live video for ‘Red Light Heaven’, down below. Already, Always comes out on September 24.

Bess Atwell 2021 UK Tour dates:

15th Nov – Liverpool, Leaf

16th Nov – Cardiff, Club Ifor Bach

18th Nov – Bristol, Exchange

19th Nov – Leeds, Headrow House

20th Nov – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s

21st Nov – Glasgow, Broadcast

23rd Nov – Newcastle, The Cluny 2

25th Nov – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds V2

26th Nov – Manchester, Deaf Institute

27th Nov – Nottingham, Bodega

30th Nov – Cambridge, Junction 2

1st Dec – Oxford, The Jericho Tower

2nd Dec – London, Oslo

3rd Dec – Southampton, Heartbreakers

4th Dec – Brighton, Patterns

Bess Atwell In-Store Appearances:

24th Sept – Resident Brighton

28th Sept – Rough Trade East

29th Sept – Banquet Records

