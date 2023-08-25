Bernie Marsden, former Whitesnake guitarist, dead at 72









After playing with David Coverdale as one of the foundations of the 1980s band Whitesnake, guitarist Bernie Marsden has passed away aged 72.

Marsden’s family recently posted a statement in tribute to the fallen guitarist, stating: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden. Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side”.

Prior to his work with Whitesnake, Marsden was known for working with artists like UFO and Wild Turkey. He had also worked with fellow Deep Purple members Ian Paice and Jon Lord with the supergroup Paice Ashton Lord.

Marsden played Whitesnake from their debut album Snakebite to 1982’s Saints and Sinners. This included a co-writing credit with Coverdale on the original version of ‘Here I Go Again’. John Sykes would eventually replace him for albums like Slide It In and the group’s self-titled album, featuring a re-recording of ‘Here I Go Again’.

Whitesnake frontman also posted a tribute to Marsden on Twitter, saying: “I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends and fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honoured to know and share a stage with”.

After leaving Whitesnake, Marsden continued to work with various acts, contributing to the group Alaska and eventually forming a new band with fellow Whitesnake guitarist Mickey Moody called Moody Marsden Band.

Throughout his entire career, Marsden’s family said that the guitarist never lost the fire for creating music, continuing, “Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end”.

