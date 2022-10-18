Legendary Berlin club Berghain rumoured to be closing by the end of 2022









The iconic Berlin club Berghain is said to be closing its doors to the public for the last time by the end of 2022. The legendary club has been open since 2004, and speculation about its future has arisen since its in-house record label and booking agency, Ostgut Ton, ceased operations earlier this year.

Several sources from within the club claim that this year will mark the “final end” of Berghain. One, in particular, said, “The Berghain is closing forever — the final end will come this year.”

Another source claims that “one of the founders has already been paid out and is said to be staying in the countryside in Brandenburg. The others simply ‘don’t feel like it’ anymore and have other life plans in mind.

A number of culture magazines appear in agreement that the end is nigh for the Berlin institution. There is, of course, the option of selling the club to new owners, but several of the outlets admit that this is unlikely to occur, appearing undesirable to the current owners.

However, this is not the first time that the closure of Berghain has been touted, so don’t be too surprised if something happens to save the club at the eleventh hour. Berghain first opened in 1998 under the name Ostgut but was redeveloped by Michael Tuefele and Norbert Thormann into the techno club that we know it today.

Ostgut Bookings revealed its closure last week, which sparked speculation over the club’s future. The Bookings part of Ostgut will be the last of the name’s branches to cease operations. Ostgut Ton, the record label within Berghain, stopped trading earlier this year after their final release on the label, the anniversary compilation Funfzehn +1. Keep an eye out for any further news regarding Berghain’s potential closure here.