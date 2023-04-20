The highs and lows of Beatlemania: Bent Rej photographs The Beatles in Europe









As we dissect the immersive archives of Bent Rej, it becomes patently clear that the photographer fell on his feet vocationally. Born into a quiet family in rural Denmark, Rej felt restless, summoned beyond the orchards and green pastures. His relatives may have been comfortably running fruit and veg shops, but he was all set “to break out”. Just a few years into his career, Rej would find himself camera-in-hand before the two most prominent rock bands of all time: The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

In a recent interview, Ny, one of Bent Rej’s two daughters, told Far Out how her father broke into his unlikely career. “He grew up in a farm area, a remote area [of Denmark], and all of his family were selling fruit and vegetables,” she said. “So it was conceived that he would do the same – like having a store in the countryside. But for some reason, he didn’t want to do that.”

“So he started training with a photographer in the area, mainly taking photos of families and school photos,” Ny continued. “He started there, and then he went to Copenhagen to start work at a newspaper. I don’t know why, but I think he wanted to break out.”

In his early 20s, Rej found work as a photographer at the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. As seen below, The Beatles featured in some of Rej’s earliest rock photography. In 1964, Rej managed to capture some fantastic paparazzi shots of the Fab Four while they visited Copenhagen on tour.

The most pivotal moment of Rej’s early career came in 1965, when, aged 25, he was assigned to document the German leg of The Rolling Stones’ 1965 European Tour. He built a rapport with the blossoming British Invasion outfit, especially Brian Jones, and was soon absorbed into the band’s inner circle of associated photographers, media representatives and roadies.

This friendship proved to be the golden ticket to Rej’s profitable windfall of celebrity liaisons. Over the late 1960s, Rej was absorbed into London’s bustling celebrity underworld. Here, he could network with the Stones’ notable peers, including Jimi Hendrix, The Who, The Beatles, The Kinks, Bob Dylan, Small Faces and Frank Zappa, among many others. With a camera at his hip at all times, Rej rarely passed up photo opportunities and captured some of the decade’s most iconic shots.

Bent Rej’s Beatles collection below features his early paparazzi shots in Copenhagen, followed by more intimate shots taken across London, Paris and Hamburg. The collection includes a chronological montage of photographs taken on the set of their 1965 film Help! as well as some more casual shots taken during the band’s downtime.

In April 1966, The Beatles ceased touring as a live act due to mounting security concerns and the overwhelming sound disruption resulting from hysterical audiences. Rej captured some of the last photos of The Beatles on tour. See them in full below.

