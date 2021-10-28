Benjamin Vallé of Viagra Boys has died aged 47









It has been confirmed that co-founder and guitarist of Viagra Boys, Benjamin Vallé, has died at the age of 47.

His bandmates revealed the news on Wednesday (October 27). The Viagra Boys shared a statement, reading: “Benjamin or ‘Benis’ as we knew him, spread laughter and happiness wherever he went and we will cherish the memories we have of touring the world together.”

Adding: “Benjamin, we love you with all of our hearts and Viagra Boys would have been nothing without you. This planet just lost one the good ones.”

Vallé played guitar in the Stockholm post-punk band that formed in 2015. He was an integral part of their 2018 debut release Street Worms. Thereafter he also appeared on 2020s Common Sense EP but was notably absent from their latest album, Welfare Jazz, released in January.

For years prior to the formation of Viagra Boys, Vallé had been an integral member of the Stockholm guitar scene, playing in both cult outfits Pig Eyes and Nine. His raucous and frantic guitar sound, clearly honed in front of a live audience, was a central tenet of Viagra Boys.

As of yet, no cause of death has been announced.