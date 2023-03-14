Benefits share new single ‘Warhorse’ and announce debut album









Benefits - 'Warhorse' 3

Critically acclaimed indie-punk band Benefits have returned with the announcement of their much-anticipated debut album, Nails. The return is also accompanied by a stunning new single ‘Warhorse’ from the upcoming album set for release on April 21st. The Teesside agitators, led by frontman Kingsley Hall, will drop the LP on Invada Records, the Bristol-based label the band recently signed for. On the label, Benefits will join bands such as Portishead and BEAK‘s Geoff Barrow.

Speaking on the message behind the single, Hall said: “At some point, if the boot continues to stamp on us, we’re going to react. Things bug me. They start as little irks and become fiercer. It can take days, sometimes minutes. The phrase ‘cost of living’ being blurted out by an MP when confronted with the poverty of their constituents. Simpering and grovelling to decrepit hierarchical systems. Pageantry and pomp in a time of austerity and cuts.”

The musician then goes on to say: “‘Warhorse’ is a battle. It’s about being tired of being told there’s no options left – being told to bow and courtesy and to shut your face. ‘Warhorse’ is about the need to push that boot back from our faces, raise our heads, stand up and fight.”

‘Warhorse’ sees the band repurpose rhythms from the 1970s punk scene while delivering a playful retort to those who may have questioned the band’s punk credentials. These are people who, according to the band, have “limited musical horizons”, although obviously, this is just their opinion, man. A thumping bass that feels like it’s going to blow your speakers dominates the track as Hall’s relentless vocals ricochet off the walls and become too much for the rattling microphone to handle.

Further into the single, the mood intensifies and transforms the track into an unrelenting and inherently pounding electro-punk fest. However, the recording choices seem a little questionable, with the mics pushed to breaking point. This is not something new for the band themselves but it might be too much for some listeners. After the ‘Warehouse’ is over, it would be no surprise if your ears begin to ring. The track follows on from their October single, ‘Thump’, and comes with an Andy Berriman-directed video.

The new release captures all of that validating rage that established them as one of the most exciting acts in the country. ‘Warhorse’ is unmistakable as the Benefit’s signature sound. Although it gives the impression of being a little safe as they could have explored more sonic soundscapes that have been promised for the album. Nevertheless, the single gives an interesting prelude to the upcoming record. Benefits are also embarking on a UK tour commencing from April 21st in Glasgow till April 30th in Newcastle.