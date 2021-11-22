Benedict Cumberbatch expresses his love for techno









Ranging from Sherlock Holmes to Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch has explored a lot of unique roles in his career which have propelled him to the top of his field. Having recently starred in The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s fantastic return to the world of cinema, the actor has earned critical acclaim and is already being anticipated by fans who are waiting for the Netflix release.

Starring Cumberbatch alongside the likes of Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, the film tells the story of a powerful rancher who mistreats his brother’s wife (played by Dunst). “I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” Cumberbatch said of their on-set relationship. “So I didn’t speak to her on-set. She was the same. We were the negative to each other’s positive. [We were] repelled by each other.”

In the same interview with NME, Cumberbatch recalled: “[Radiohead producer] Nigel Godrich and Edgar Wright came to see me in Hamlet… They came backstage afterwards and we had a nice, long chat. I said to Nigel: ‘I’m a massive Radiohead fan, I don’t suppose any of the boys would want to come and see some Shakespeare?’”

“So Jonny and Thom [Yorke] came one night and afterwards we talked backstage. I was really nervous because it hadn’t been a great performance, so I was looking at the ground all embarrassed. But so were they – and Thom was muttering: ‘Yeah, we’re really big Sherlock fans…’ There was all this shifting around, all looking at our shoelaces. It was so weird”.

While remembering his musical tastes during his adolescent years, Cumberbatch revealed that he had a wide range of preferences. “I was a rebellious teenager… big into NME,” he said. “It was the middle of Britpop. So I was definitely part of the ‘Blur or Oasis?’ thing.” When asked to choose, Cumberbatch did not hesitate to say Blur.

“I was very, very into techno for a long time. That was my bag at uni,” he also noted. According to the actor, dancing at clubs was a major part of his college years which kicked off his weekends. “I went clubbing a lot and all sorts of nonsense ensued. Havok on a Friday was my favourite night because I just loved dancing… I still do”.

Watch the trailer for the new Jane Campion film The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch below.