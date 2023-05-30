Benedict Cumberbatch’s home attacked by fish knife-wielding chef









An ex-chef of a hotel in Mayfair in London has caused damage to the home of actor Benedict Cumberbatch by attacking it with a fish knife. A court has heard that the Sherlock, Doctor Strange and The Power of the Dog actor and his family were inside the house when the attack occurred.

Chef Jack Bissell booted in the front garden door of Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter’s property in North London and yelled, “I know you’ve moved here; I hope it burns down.”

Bissell is 34 years old and used to work as a chef de partie at a five-star hotel in London across two periods between 2017 and 2020. After breaking into the garden of the actor’s home, he spat at its intercom and then damaged it with his fish knife.

After the damage was caused, Bissell left the property but was later arrested when his DNA was swabbed from the house’s intercom. He appeared at the Wood Green Crown Court and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

The court heard that the chef went into a shop nearby the Cumberbatch’s home and bought two packs of pitta bread before admitting to the shopkeeper that he was about to break into the house and try to burn it to the ground.

He offered no defence during his court appearance, and the details of the case had been kept under wraps until the blanket restrictions had been successfully dealt with.

Bissell has been fined £250 and has also been given a three-year restraining order which will prevent him from being anywhere near Cumberbatch and his family, as well as blocking access from the area in which they live.