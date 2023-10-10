Ben Whishaw names his four favourite movies









In an industry where the same old names get the headlines, from the majesty of Leonardo DiCaprio to the beloved greatness of Tom Hanks, countless names go under the radar. British actor Ben Whishaw is one such name, with the star giving sublime performances in movies by the likes of Sam Mendes, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sarah Polley, Todd Haynes and Ron Howard.

First making a name for himself in the early 2000s, appearing in Matthew Vaughn’s crime drama Layer Cake and the cult comedy series Nathan Barley, Whishaw later took a major supporting role in the James Bond franchise as Q. In contemporary cinema, he’s best known for being the charming voice of Paddington Bear in the live-action adaptation of the Michael Bond tales.

Whilst promoting the release of the 2023 Ira Sachs movie Passages, Whishaw took the time to speak with Letterboxd to discuss his all-time favourite movies, giving fans of his some insight into his supremely artistic tastes.

Choosing a range of celebrated filmmakers from across the world, Whishaw’s first pick is Ali: Fear Eats the Soul from the German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder. Released in 1974, the movie tells the story of a lonely widow who meets a young Moroccan man and forms an unlikely romance to the surprise of their family and friends.

Sticking in Europe, Whishaw’s next pick is Diary of a Country Priest from the French filmmaker Robert Bresson. Known as one of his greatest-ever movies, the 1951 film tells the story of a young priest who is trying to take over a parish whilst trying to get over his own personal ailments. Nominated for a BAFTA at the time, Bresson’s film is considered a masterpiece today.

The John Cassavetes film Opening Night from 1977 takes the third place on his list. Starring the likes of Gena Rowlands, Ben Gazzara and Joan Blondell, the celebrated movie tells the story of a renowned actress gearing up for her big Broadway debut whilst coping with her own psychological struggles. Alongside Love Streams and A Woman Under the Influence, Opening Night is considered Cassavetes’ very best.

The final movie to grace Whishaw’s list is the Jane Campion film The Piano from 1993. With Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin and Sam Neill, the film tells the story of a mute woman in the mid-19th century who is adored by an unlikely farm worker when she is sent to New Zealand with her daughter. Winning three Academy Awards, as well as a ‘Best Picture’ nod, the film is a classic of 1990s cinema.

Ben Whishaw’s four favourite movies:

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1974)

Diary of a Country Priest (Robert Bresson, 1951)

Opening Night (John Cassavetes, 1977)

The Piano (Jane Campion, 1993)