Ben Shapiro calls Joe Biden "the Kurt Cobain of politics"









Everyone’s least favourite incel, Ben Shapiro, has just shocked the world by attempting to criticise Joe Biden by labelling him “the Kurt Cobain of politics”.

Shapiro made the comment in response to Biden’s most recent State of the Union Address. Attempting to sound clever, as is his modus operandi, he thought he had delivered one of his best metaphors yet: “Joe Biden is the Kurt Cobain of politics. He put a shotgun in the mouth of the American body politic and then pulled the trigger. And the brains are on the wall.”

We won’t go into the shortcomings of his metaphor, as we just don’t have the time, but what is interesting about it is that Shapiro’s meaning is ambiguous. A jumbled criticism of the President, it seems as if he’s trying to infer that Biden has forced American politicians to have undertaken an act of political suicide, but in truth, we’re not sure. The longer you spend looking at this argument, the more your brain hurts.

It’s classic Shapiro, a semi-incomprehensible deluge that takes his listeners by surprise. He sounds like he knows what he’s talking about, but he really doesn’t, and it’s a rather crude appropriation of Cobain‘s death. It’s yet another example of Shapiro clutching at straws, trying to stay relevant, particularly after the widespread and downright hilarious criticism he attracted after his tirade on ‘WAP’ back in 2020.

Showing the measure of Shapiro’s character, when he attempted to critique Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s mega-hit, the use of the word “pussy” seemingly enraged Shapiro, as did the prospect of women using their bodies in a way they saw fit. One of the most consistently embarrassing people on the internet, I once thought Ben Shapiro a joke character, a rouse to make money.

However, following his numerous faux pas’ over the last couple of years, it’s been made very clear that he is a real person, as no one in the right mind would carry on a joke when it comes at such a personal cost.

Watch Shapiro liken Biden to Cobain below.

Ben Shapiro: "Joe Biden is the Kurt Cobain of politics. He put a shotgun in the mouth of the American body politic and then pulled the trigger. And the brains are on the wall" pic.twitter.com/7om4KwvAbv — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 2, 2022