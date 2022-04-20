Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up for new film about Sonny Vaccaro









Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have maintained a close friendship as well as a robust creative partnership for a long time now, having worked together on iconic projects such as Good Will Hunting. Last year, they collaborated on the latest Ridley Scott film The Last Duel whose screenplay was co-written by them and they starred in it as well.

“We had a good time collaborating,” said the third co-writer of The Last Duel – Nicole Holofcener. “We got to know each other really well. Ben is the most linguistically advanced. He’s real smart. So is Matt, but Ben can really make a sentence and really can speak like nobody’s business. He’s really good with words and very articulate. He uses words I don’t know. He really made the script work.”

Damon added: “Ben would have a better handle on some ideas than me, and we would revise and talk about it, and he would find ways to build and rework the scene and make it feel right. It’s annoying that he’s so good! I feel like Ben, Nicole and I, we all complemented each other well… They come up with things I didn’t think of.”

According to the latest reports, Affleck and Damon are currently gearing up for yet another project. Facilitated by a deal between Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports, the new film will focus on the life and career trajectory of former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro – the man who got Michael Jordan to sign his first sneaker deal.

While most details about the project remain ambiguous at this moment, it has been confirmed that Affleck will star as Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Damon will play the role of Vaccaro. Both Damon and Affleck are currently reworking the screenplay for the upcoming project which will focus a lot on Vaccaro’s pursuit of Jordan.

