Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie 'Air' given official release date









The next directorial effort from Ben Affleck, Air, which follows the birth of the iconic Air Jordan brand and the collaboration between Nike and basketballer Michael Jordan, has been given a theatrical release date. It will hit theatres globally on April 5th before finding a home on Prime Video.

The movie is to be the first project from Affleck and friend Matt Damon’s production venture, Artists Equity, in collaboration with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.

The ensemble cast stars Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, and many more. “Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see ‘Air’ and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity,” Affleck explains in a press release.

“The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honour of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story.

He continued: “I appreciate and value Jen Salke’s faith in our ability to execute on and deliver a movie we are proud of, as well as her and Sue Kroll’s incredible ongoing support of the film. Amazon Studios, Skydance and Mandalay were all critical to getting this done, and the film couldn’t have been made without them. We value the steps it took on each of their parts to make it happen and want to thank them. This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it.”

Alex Convey penned Air. It is to be produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.