Listen to Belle and Sebastian's joyful cover of The Beatles song 'Here Comes the Sun'









If humanity was forced to pick the best songs ever written, The Beatles’ ‘Here Comes The Sun’ would definitely be up there. All manner of artists have covered the 1969 Abbey Road cut over the years, including Nina Simone, Nick Cave, and Peter Tosh, who have bought something unique to the George Harrison-penned classic. Belle and Sebastian are no different. The Scottish outfit performed a stunning cover of ‘Here Comes The Sun’ during a concert in Belfast for the BBC. The rendition later appeared on the group’s BBC Sessions LP.

This intensely joyful rendering of ‘Here Comes The Sun‘ makes all those accusations that Belle and Sebastian spent the first decade of their career stumbling through their live performances seem utterly without founding. This mesmeric offering captures the intimacy of the group’s early live shows, which saw them perform in unusual venues like churches and even the odd library.

The cover also artfully demonstrates why band leader Stuart Murdoch spent so long fighting against the overamplification of live music at concerts. Like their records, this performance could easily be happening inside somebody’s bedroom, with the various band members crowded around an unmade single bed, synths poised on their player’s laps.

‘Here Comes The Sun’ is one of those songs that captures something universal while being tied to a specific personal context. According to Harrison, the track was written in Eric Clapton’s house in Ewhurst, Surrey, and expresses Harrison’s sense of relief at finally having escaped the world of The Beatles, who were plagued by various business and legal difficulties at the time.

In the Anthology, Harrison explains: ‘Here Comes The Sun’ was written at the time when Apple was getting like school, where we had to go and be businessmen: ‘Sign this’ and ‘Sign that’. Anyway, it seems as if winter in England goes on forever; by the time spring comes you really deserve it. So one day I decided I was going to sag off Apple and I went over to Eric Clapton’s house. The relief of not having to go and see all those dopey accountants was wonderful, and I walked around the garden with one of Eric’s acoustic guitars and wrote ‘Here Comes The Sun’.”

If you haven’t already, make sure you check out Belle and Sebastian’s cover of the track below.