Belle and Sebastian return with new album 'A Bit of Previous'









Scottish indie-pop lifers Belle and Sebastian have returned to announce their eleventh studio album, A Bit of Previous.

The collective’s last project was creating the soundtrack for the 2020 film Days of the Bagnold Summer, and the group are positioning the new album as a follow-up to 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance. Part of that attitude extends to the recording methods employed for A Bit of Previous, which finds the band returning to their home country for the entire album’s recording.

“We did it together, us and the city,” says singer Stuart Murdoch in a statement. “This record was the first ‘full’ LP recording for B&S in Glasgow since Fold Your Hands Child, 1999. We clocked in every morning, we played our songs, we wrote together, we tried new things, we took the proverbial lump of clay, and we threw it every day.”

To preview the new release, B&S have released the album’s first single, ‘Unnecessary Drama’. “The song is about a young person experimenting in being a human again after a forced hiatus”, Murdoch continues. “The person is weighing up whether or not it’s worth the mess! Still, you dip your toe in, and it becomes delicious, and you get too much of it. Between trouble and nothing, we still choose the trouble.”

Recording sessions for A Bit of Previous were set to begin shortly after the release of Days of the Bagnold Summer, with the band planning to fly into Los Angeles to begin tracking. The Covid pandemic put those plans on hold and delayed the album’s production, causing the band to keep themselves confined to Glasgow. Confinement, escapism, and even Buddhist philosophies are the themes that the group have indicated for the new record.

“There is a firmly held belief in Buddhism that we have been reborn so many times and in so many guises that if we look around us, we are bound to see a person who has been our mother in a past life. And we are surrounded by people who have been our children. If we truly had that in our minds and in our hearts, we would drop the prejudice we had: our attitude to strangers and difficult people would alter emphatically.”

Check out the video for ‘Unnecessary Drama’, plus Belle and Sebastian’s newly announced US and European tour dates, down below. A Bit of Previous is set to be released on May 6th.

Belle and Sebastian 2022-2023 tour dates:

2022 Tour Dates:

May-24: Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville *

May-25: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis *

May-26: The Riviera Theatre, Chicago *

May-27: Palace Theatre, Minneapolis *

May-28: The Admiral, Omaha *

May-31: Paramount Theatre, Seattle +

Jun-1: Roseland Theater, Portland +

Jun-3: Greek Theatre, Berkeley %

Jun-4: Greek Theatre, LA %

Jun-5: Pappy and Harriet’s, Pioneertown +

Jun-7: The Van Buren, Phoenix +

Jun-8: The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company +

Jun-10: The Criterion, Oklahoma City +

Jun-11: Stubb’s Waller Creek, Austin #

Jun-13: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville #

Jun-14: Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh

Jun-15: Wolf Trap, Vienna

Jun-16: SummerStage, Central Park, NY #

Jun-17: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia #

Jun-18: Roadrunner, Boston #

Jul-15 Bristol, UK Lloyds Amphitheatre, Bristol Harbourside

Jul-16 Stirling, UK Cardross Estate, Doune The Rabbit Hole

Nov-13 Cardiff, UK Great Hall – Student’s Union

Nov-14 London, UK The Roundhouse

Nov-15 London, UK The Roundhouse

Nov -17 Sheffield, UK O2 Academy Sheffield

Nov-18 Liverpool, UK Olympia

Nov -19 Hull, UK Asylum, Hull University Union

Nov-21 Aberdeen, UK Beach Ballroom

Nov-23 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

Nov-24 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Nov-25 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

Nov-27 Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange

Nov-28 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

Nov-29 Southampton, UK O2 Guildhall Southampton

Nov-30 Brighton, UK Brighton Dome



* with Divino Niño

+ with Thee Sacred Souls

% with Tennis and Thee Sacred Souls

# with Los Bitchos

+ with Japanese Breakfast and Los Bitchos



2023 Tour Dates:

Jan-10 France, Paris, Casino de Paris

Jan-11 Holland, Utrecht, Tivoli Grote Zaal

Jan-14 Germany, Hamburg, Laeiszhalle

Jan-16 Sweden, Gothenburg Tradgarn

Jan-17 Sweden, Stockholm Filadelfia

Jan-18 Norway, Oslo Sentrum Scene

Jan-19 Denmark, Copenhagen Vega

Jan-21 Germany, Berlin Tempodrom

Jan-22 Germany, Munich Muffathalle

Jan-23 Switzerland, Zurich X-tra Limmathaus

Jan-25 France, Clermont-Ferrand, Co-op de Mai

Jan-26 Italy, Milan Fabrique