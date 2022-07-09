Watch Belle and Sebastian perform new songs for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’









Belle and Sebastian have delivered a blinding four-song set for the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

The legendary Scottish indie-pop group played ‘Unnecessary Drama’, ‘Working Boy In New York City’ and ‘Reclaim the Night’, all of which appear on their latest album, A Bit Of Previous.

In a 7.8/10 review of the new album, Far Out said: “Belle and Sebastian have returned with a triumphant tenth instalment for their discographic diary. ‘A Bit of Previous’ is as quaint as it is eye-opening with its offerings of poetic wisdom and catchy, timeless melodies. We hope it won’t be so long a wait for the 11th album.”

To conclude the short set, they performed ‘Judy And The Dream of Horses’, from their highly acclaimed second album, If You’re Feeling Sinister, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Speaking about the performance, Tiny Desk host and producer Bob Boilen said: “You see, we don’t amplify the singer’s voice in the room, and we don’t use monitor speakers. It all adds to the intimacy of the performance, but it also made it hard for Stuart Murdoch to hear himself sing.”

He continued: “In fact, he began to question whether having an ensemble of drums, keyboards, guitars, bass, etc. was right for the Tiny Desk and considered scrapping it all in favour of him and a guitar and maybe another player. But with a little work on the overall volume of the band, some run-throughs and the creature comfort of a handheld microphone, the band from Glasgow was charming and magnificent.”

Belle And Sebastian are currently on a bumper tour across the US in support of A Bit Of Previous and will return for some UK dates later this year, with European dates to follow in 2023.

Watch Belle and Sebastian’s energetic yet sentimental performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series below.