Bella Ramsey cites Jennifer Lawrence as a major inspiration









Actor Bella Ramsey is one of the most talked about young British actors working the film and TV circuit right now, having performed in the HBO series Game of Thrones and the more recent video game adaptation The Last of Us. She recently opened up on her early inspirations, namechecking Jennifer Lawrence.

“I didn’t really grow up watching many movies or TV shows to be honest,” Ramsey said. “So I never had a moment where I was like, ‘Ah!’. I never knew I wanted to be an actor either.” Pressed for an answer, though, Ramsey added, “But I’d say when I saw Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games.”

She continued, “I didn’t know if I really processed it being like, ‘I really want to be an actor’, but I just remember watching Jennifer Lawrence and being like, ‘I wanna do that!’. It was just this big crying emotional scene. I dunno; I guess I just wanted to emotionally torture myself.”

It was The Hunger Games that helped to launch Jennifer Lawrence into her excellent film career thus far. The films were based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling young adult dystopian novels and went on to become one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time.