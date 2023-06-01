Bella Ramsey confirms ‘The Last of Us’ 2 will start this year









HBO’s adaptation of Sony/Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us video game was yet another piece of critically acclaimed television from the award-winning network. It introduced millions to the acting tour de force that is Bella Ramsey, united the internet in celebration of Pedro Pascal as the new sex icon of the era, and brought to non-gaming audiences the dark and powerfully emotional story of Joel and Ellie.

With the resounding success of the first series, it’s no surprise that a second instalment would be commissioned. However, it seems like creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin may be bringing the cast and crew together sooner than you might think.

Continuing the journey of Pascal’s Joel and Ramsey’s Ellie, the showrunners already have source material for the second season with the much-lauded but highly divisive The Last of Us: Part II. Without giving away any spoilers, the events in that game would prove for some seriously dramatic and controversial action in the adaptation, if followed to the tee.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Ramsey confirmed that production on the new series would begin as soon as the end of the year, as well as detailing what audiences can expect. “It’s darker,” stated Ramsey. “It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love.”

The zombie-apocalypse games, also created and directed by showrunner Druckmann, made headlines for their consistently progressive and inclusive attitudes towards sex and gender. Whilst admitting to not being a gamer themselves, Ramsey acknowledged the first moment she heard about the franchise.

“I quickly learned the impact The Last of Us had,” Ramsey explained, commenting on the impact the games made in popular culture, including a particular groundbreaking moment during the DLC Left Behind. “I’d heard of it because I saw a clickbait thing talking about it being the first lesbian kiss in a video game. I thought, Oh, that’s cool.”

Ramsey also divulged in the interview her relationship with Pascal, and their thoughts on the huge attention the actor had been getting online. “I’m worried it’s gone too far. I don’t know whether he’s still loving it; I need to ask him,” they said, referring to fans online tagging Pascal as their ‘daddy’, before showering praise on her co-star. “He’s a global phenomenon, as he should be because he’s pretty spectacular.”

They also went on to confirm their next project: the follow-up to the hugely successful BBC seriesTime, which starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham in a men’s prison. Ramsey has confirmed the new series will be set in a women’s prison.