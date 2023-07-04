Belgian gallery Zeno X to close after 42 years









A famed gallery in Antwerp, Belgium, by the name of Zeno X is set to close after 42 years in business. The gallery helped to bring artists such as Luc Tuymans and Jack Whitten into the limelight and will cease operation at the end of the year.

Zeno X made a statement about the closure that read: “With deep regret but after 42 fantastic years we announce the closure of Zeno X Gallery at the end of this year. Several health issues have caused the stress and pressure to become too much.”

It continued: “The past decades have been wonderful for Zeno X Gallery. With great pride and gratitude we look back on all the extraordinary exhibitions and the many encounters with inspiring people all over the world.”

Zeno X was founded in 1981 by Frank Demaegd and Dliane Breyaert and has become a prominent institution in the Belgian art scene. It’s unclear what has brought about the closure other than the mentioned health issues.

The gallery is currently hosting works by the likes of N. Dash, Raoul De Keyser, Yun-Fei Ji, Martin Margiela, Jockum Nordström, and Patrick Van Caeckenbergh.

“First and foremost, we would like to thank all the artists with whom the gallery has collaborated,” the gallery’s statement read. “Their commitment, creativity and generosity have helped to determine the success of Zeno X Gallery. We are also very grateful to our hardworking and loyal staff. After all, a gallery is defined by its team.”

The statement concluded: “Furthermore we wish to thank the collectors, colleagues, press, museums and art institutions for the support, enormous trust, and friendship during all these years. We will continue the gallery’s programme as planned, until the end of December 2023. We hope to see you again soon and to stay in touch in the future.”

