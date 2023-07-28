The Cover Uncovered: The story behind the artwork of Nirvana album ‘In Utero’









In Utero, the third and final studio album by Nirvana, still stands today as a powerful and emotionally charged record that showcases the band’s evolution and artistic maturity.

The album was the result of the band’s desire to create something that would set them apart from their previous works, like Nevermind, and instead form a raw and more abrasive sound. As a result, they enlisted Steve Albini, known for his unpolished recording style, to produce the album, and got to work making their most unapologetic material yet.

Kurt Cobain had apparently wanted to name the record I Hate Myself And I Want To Die, but as “nothing more than a joke,” Cobain said, adding: “I just thought it was a funny title”. His bandmates later urged him to change the title, and so they picked In Utero, which is Latin for “in the womb” and also taken from a poem written by Courtney Love.

Much like the title, the album reflects themes of birth, death, and vulnerability through the songs, with lyrics that often delve into deep emotional states, personal struggles, and societal critiques, showcasing Cobain’s talent for crafting introspective songwriting.

The album is famously home to some of Nirvana’s biggest hits, including ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, ‘All Apologies’ and ‘Serve the Servants’, but perhaps just as instantly recognisable as the songs is the album’s cover itself.

The winged figure that graces the cover of In Utero emerges as an arresting and captivating sight, occupying much of the album’s pale backdrop and commanding attention as its striking centrepiece. This enigmatic portrayal of the human form is both haunting and intriguing, with its raw organs and bare bones spliced open, offering an intimate glimpse beneath the surface.

Flanked by majestic wings akin to a heavenly seraph, the figure exudes an artistic fusion of anatomical precision and sacred iconography. Its presence evokes a profound sense of duality, simultaneously emanating a peaceful aura and an unsettling air of mystery.

As an image, its ability to juxtapose the visceral and the divine is a testament to the album’s themes of vulnerability and the complexities of the human experience. As such, it stands not only as a visual masterpiece but as a fitting visual representation of the raw and emotionally charged music contained within the album itself.

The image is actually a Transparent Anatomical Manikin (TAM) created by Robert Fisher, with ethereal wings gracefully superimposed upon it. The TAM, a life-sized, intricately detailed model, typically represents the female body and serves as an instructional tool in the medical field. As Nirvana embarked on their album tour, several winged TAM replicas accompanied them, assuming their roles as stage props.

From a young age, Cobain harboured a fascination with human anatomy after receiving the ‘Visible Man’ anatomical model kit as a child. In a 1993 interview, he expressed, “I guess I secretly want to be a doctor or something. I’ve always liked anatomy”. Cobain’s pursuit of this fascination reached new heights as his music career flourished, allowing him to explore his interests with newfound resources.

He stumbled upon a haven at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, a place housing an array of medical items and equipment. There, he found medical charts and anatomical figures akin to the captivating artwork found on the cover of In Utero. To him, it was nothing short of a dream come true, a chance to immerse himself in the world of medical wonder.

Cobain’s connection with human anatomy added another layer of depth to the album’s enigmatic appeal. The image of the TAM with celestial wings symbolises the ethereal and the earthly intertwining, much like the essence of Nirvana’s music itself.

This original cover art created controversy when it was presented to the record label DGC Records, however, as they were concerned that the graphic image might offend or alienate some potential listeners and retailers. As a result, Nirvana and the label decided to produce two alternative covers for the album’s release. One featured a simple image of a heart-shaped angel made of ribbons, and the other depicted the band’s name in yellow letters on a black background.

The original artwork, however, remained a favourite among fans and music enthusiasts due to its striking and evocative nature. It came to symbolise the album’s raw and unfiltered emotions, capturing the essence of the band.

Over the years, the cover art of In Utero has become an iconic representation of Nirvana’s music and has been celebrated as one of the most memorable album covers in rock history.