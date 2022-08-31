Beck to play tiny show at London’s Lafayette









Beck has announced a tiny last-minute show at London’s Lafayette on September 6th.

The singer announced the concert at the intimate Kings Cross venue on Instagram by sharing an image of him with an acoustic guitar. In the caption, he wrote, “London – see you next week”. The Grammy Award-winner also shared a link to ticket details for fans.

Beck hasn’t released an album since 2019’s Hyperspace, and this summer, he’s largely been on the festival circuit across Europe. Lately, he’s also supported Red Hot Chili Peppers at a sprinkling of stadium shows across the United States.

He was last in the UK back in June when he performed a series of shows, including at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse and London’s Brixton Academy. However, it’s been a while since Beck has played somewhere on these shores as small as the Lafayette, which will see the singer return to his roots.

Although he did make an appearance at the Largo in Los Angeles, a 280-person capacity nightclub in LA, for a charity concert organised by Judd Apatow. He took to the stage alongside Tenacious D, Dave Grohl, John C. Reilly and Greg Kurstin to perform ‘Summer Breeze’ by Seals & Crofts.

The concert was in aid of Victims First, whose mission statement reads: “VictimsFirst responds immediately to mass casualty crimes by engaging directly with families of the deceased and those wounded both physically and mentally, while also helping the affected community understand the needs of victims/survivors. We work with local, state, and federal governments, care providers, businesses, and the public to ensure that victims/survivors receive the services, comfort, and financial support they need while protecting them from being re-victimized.”

