The "raucous" Beatles song that changed Bruce Springsteen's life









“Raucous” is not a word that typically springs to mind when one thinks of The Beatles and proceeds to judge them by today’s standards. However, the musical climate in the 1960s was incomparable, and the seismic significance of The Beatles’ arrival in that decade couldn’t be replicated in 2022.

It’s impossible to imagine one band being able to shake up popular culture in the same way ever again or for kids to feel the same impassioned emotions that filled Bruce Springsteen after his first introduction to The Beatles. They made Springsteen believe that anything was possible and music could be his escape from a monotonous life.

Although The Beatles were from Liverpool, and Springsteen was from New Jersey, he related to their story, which he found inspiring. Once he understood their story and found out they were just four ordinary people bonded by rock ‘n’ roll, The Boss believed them to be the coolest cats on the planet.

Springsteen’s first introduction to the band has stayed with him for the rest of his life. In 1964, Bruce was listening to the car radio with his mother, and he had his life altered forever when The Beatles asserted their way into his existence.

The track in question which introduced Springsteen to The Beatles was ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’. During his appearance on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs, Springsteen recalled the song’s earth-shattering impact on him and explained: “This was another song that changed the course of my life. It was a very raucous sounding record when it came out of the radio. It really was the song that inspired me to play rock and roll music — to get a small band and start doing some small gigs around town. It was life-changing. It’s still a beautiful record.”

Bruce also addressed this moment during an interview with Rolling Stone, where he delved into more detail about the stranglehold the track had on him. “‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’ came on the radio in 1964 — that was going to change my life because I was going to successfully pick the guitar up and learn how to play,” he revealed.

‘The Boss’ continued: “The keeper was in 1964, ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’ on South Street with my mother driving. I immediately demanded that she let me out, I ran to the bowling alley, ran down a long neon-lit aisle, down the bowling alley into the bowling alley. Ran to the phone booth, got in the phone booth and immediately called my girl and asked, ‘Have you heard this band called The Beatles?’ After that, it was nothing but rock ‘n’ roll and guitars.”

Around this time, The Beatles also performed on The Ed Sulivan Show, which caused their profile in America to skyrocket further as Beatlemania ripped through the nation. Springsteen was one of the millions who was converted to rock ‘n’ roll by the Liverpudlians, and he’ll forever be indebted to them for making him believe in the power of music.